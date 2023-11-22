Highland Park police looking for suspect who tore down Israeli flag

HIGHLAND PARK – Police are looking for a man who stole an Israeli flag from the porch of a borough home and possibly also ripped down blue and white ribbons tied to trees in the community.

The removal of the Israeli flag was captured on a home video camera, police said in a Facebook post.

Around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 13, Highland Park police responded to the area near North 7th and North 8th avenues on a report of suspicious activity involving a man playing loud music while driving a grey or dark colored sedan.

Police said the man was also seen exiting the vehicle and ripping down blue and white ribbons tied to trees in front of home in the borough.

A further investigation led to video footage showing a man, dressed in dark clothes, walking up to a borough home and ripping an Israeli flag off the flagpole attached to the home and dragging the flag with part of the pole on the ground as he ran back to a vehicle and drove off

The incident is under investigation by the Highland Park Police Department Detective Bureau.

Last month following the violent attacks on Israelis, Highland Park Police Chief Rick Abrams said in a Facebook post that he has instructed all his officers to continue to increase their presence around all places of worship in the borough and to continue to make their presence known to the community as they patrol.

Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the man in the video. Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has further information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Gaetano Palumbo at 732-572-3800 ex. 4264 or gpalumbo@hpboro.com.

