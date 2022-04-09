🌱 Highland Park Receiving Grant + Richard Overton Memorial Monument
First, today's weather:
Sunny; breezy in the p.m. High: 88 Low: 62.
On Friday, April 8, Cristo Rey Catholic Church located at 2208 E. 2nd St. was vandalized, and sadly, several windows that dated from the 1930s were damaged. The pastor and church administrators were notified by police approximately at 2:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they saw rocks that "had been thrown at the building." As church members picked up the rocks, they discovered that some church pews were also damaged. As church officials now work "to make sure the church is safe ahead of Holy Week," representatives from the Diocese of Austin said, "It's just a building...It will be repaired. We are grateful no one was hurt." For more details on the incident, including images of the damage, please visit: (KEYE TV CBS Austin)
The Highland Neighborhood Park in Austin will soon be receiving a grant in the amount of $150,000 from the Austin Parks Foundation (APF). The grant will be used to "fund specific amenities as part of the park's overall vision plan implementation," such as "a pedestrian bridge, connection path, water fountain and more." APF also announced that there will be "changes to their ACL Music Festival Grants Program" per responses received regarding the community's needs. As a result, 2 grant options are now available, which are the "Community Impact Grant and the Neighborhood Grant." The funds from those grants will "enable Park Adopters, park stewards, community gardens, and other park stakeholder groups to make significant improvements to their local parks, trails, and green spaces." For more information on the grants and to apply, please visit ACL Music Festival Grants - Austin Parks Foundation and read: (FOX 7 Austin)
The Texas Cemetery in Austin recently unveiled "a memorial monument" in honor of Richard Overton, a World War II veteran who would have turned 116 on May 11. Overton, who "passed away on December 27, 2018, at the age of 112," was the "nation's oldest living veteran" at the time of his death. His funeral was held on January 12, 2019, at the Texas State Cemetery, where "he was buried with full military honors." His memorial monument was created by sculptors Donna Brown and Gilbert Beall of Beall Memorial Art, who "raised funds to build the memorial," which "was delayed a bit due to supply chain issues and the pandemic." Overton, who "was born near Bastrop in 1906," lived most of his "life in Austin and was often seen on the porch of his home, which he built in East Austin in 1945." Due to his love of cigars, the Cigar Vault opened up in 2020 and "celebrated Overton's love of cigars with a mural." He received several honors "when he turned 111," and the street where he lived at "for more than 70 years" was named Richard Overton Avenue by the Austin City Council. In addition, part of Airport Boulevard "was renamed in memory of Overton," and his home "received historic landmark status from Austin City Council as well." For more details on his life, as well as videos and images, please visit: (FOX 7 Austin)
Today in Austin:
"What Everyone Needs to Know About Divorce" Online and In-Person Workshops. For more information and to register visit AustinDivorceWorkshop.com. (8:30 a.m.)
Protect Your Privacy with Document Shredding at Frost Bank at Tarrytown Financial Center located at 2425 Exposition Blvd. (10 a.m.)
Austin Cactus and Succulent Society Spring Show and Sale at Zilker Botanical Garden. (10 a.m.)
2nd Annual Taco & Tequila Crawl at various eateries in Austin. For tickets and information visit https://www.eventvesta.com/events/13744/t/tickets. (1 p.m.)
Waterloo Greenway's Pop-Up Picnic at Waterloo Park. (6 p.m.)
Spune Presents: Vacations at The Parish. For tickets and information visit https://www.eventvesta.com/events/10828/t/tickets. (7 p.m.)
From my notebook:
"April is Autism Acceptance Month! Austin ISD is creating a more kind, more inclusive, safe space for all." (Facebook)
"Please join us for our annual Austin Parks and Recreation's 'EGGstravaganza' on Saturday, April 9 from 10:30am-Noon. Stop by Givens, Montopolis, George Morales Dove Springs, Dittmar, Turner-Roberts, or Gus Garcia Recreation Centers for a morning filled with games, activities, prizes, and an egg hunt. Egg Hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. sharp!" (Facebook)
"Don't know where to donate your spring clean-out items? Drop them off at the Settlement Home for Children warehouse located at 1600 Payton Gin Road on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. We would love to take them off your hands! For more information visit The Garage & Estate Sale - The Settlement Home for Children." (Facebook)
