🌱 Highland Park Receiving Grant + Richard Overton Memorial Monument

First, today's weather:

Sunny; breezy in the p.m. High: 88 Low: 62.

Here are the top stories today in Austin:

Today in Austin:

"What Everyone Needs to Know About Divorce" Online and In-Person Workshops. For more information and to register visit AustinDivorceWorkshop.com. (8:30 a.m.)

Protect Your Privacy with Document Shredding at Frost Bank at Tarrytown Financial Center located at 2425 Exposition Blvd. (10 a.m.)

Austin Cactus and Succulent Society Spring Show and Sale at Zilker Botanical Garden. (10 a.m.)

2nd Annual Taco & Tequila Crawl at various eateries in Austin. For tickets and information visit https://www.eventvesta.com/events/13744/t/tickets. (1 p.m.)

Waterloo Greenway's Pop-Up Picnic at Waterloo Park. (6 p.m.)

Spune Presents: Vacations at The Parish. For tickets and information visit https://www.eventvesta.com/events/10828/t/tickets. (7 p.m.)

"April is Autism Acceptance Month! Austin ISD is creating a more kind, more inclusive, safe space for all." (Facebook)

"Please join us for our annual Austin Parks and Recreation's 'EGGstravaganza' on Saturday, April 9 from 10:30am-Noon. Stop by Givens, Montopolis, George Morales Dove Springs, Dittmar, Turner-Roberts, or Gus Garcia Recreation Centers for a morning filled with games, activities, prizes, and an egg hunt. Egg Hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. sharp!" (Facebook)

"Don't know where to donate your spring clean-out items? Drop them off at the Settlement Home for Children warehouse located at 1600 Payton Gin Road on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. We would love to take them off your hands! For more information visit The Garage & Estate Sale - The Settlement Home for Children." (Facebook)





Second Saturday Divorce Workshop-What Everyone Needs to Know About Divorce (April 9)

Taxes in Retirement Seminar (April 13)

Perfect Maltipoo Companions

Vend Cuban Cigars

