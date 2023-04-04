Highland Park school locked down after report of student with gun; 5 in custody

A high school in Highland Park, Ill., went into lockdown Tuesday following a report of a student possessing a gun, city officials said — nine months after a deadly parade shooting rocked the Chicago suburb.

Five students were taken into custody in connection with the incident at Highland Park High School, and the lockdown has been lifted, the City of Highland Park said.

“No shots were fired,” city officials said in a Facebook statement. “The scene has been secured and law enforcement has confirmed that there is no credible reason to continue the lockdown at Highland Park High School.”

Authorities didn’t disclose why the students were taken into custody and have not identified them. The city announced the lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. local time and confirmed it was lifted just before 12:30 p.m.

“Highland Park Police are continuing to investigate reports of a student in possession of a gun at school,” city officials said in an early afternoon update.

Highland Park students had participated in a walk-out to support gun safety earlier in the morning, according to the Chicago news station WLS-TV.

Seven people died and dozens more were wounded in last year’s Independence Day parade massacre in Highland Park. Robert Crimo III was arrested and hit with 117 charges, including 21 counts of murder, in connection with the rampage. He has pleaded not guilty.

Tuesday’s lockdown occurred a little over a week after a shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, opened fire inside the Covenant School in Nashville, killing three 9-year-old students and three adults. Hale was fatally shot by police. Investigators have not determined a motive.

A walk-out took place Monday in Nashville in the aftermath of the shooting.