Highland Park shooter spent weeks planning attack, officials say

Flowers at the scene of the Highland Park shooting Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Robert E. Crimo III, the suspected gunman who allegedly opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, spent weeks planning his attack, officials said Tuesday as more information about the shooting emerged.

Crimo also reportedly wore women's clothing while making his getaway. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli told reporters that Crimo did so in order to "conceal his facial tattoos and his identity." He may even have worn a wig.

The death toll from the shooting rose from six to seven on Tuesday after one victim died in the hospital. The names of six of the deceased were announced at Tuesday's press conference: Jacki Sundheim, 63; Steve Straus, 88; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.

At least three dozen people were taken to area hospitals with injuries following the attack. Doctors said the youngest victim was just eight years old.

