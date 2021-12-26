Highland Park shooting leaves man in critical condition

Joe Napsha, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Dec. 26—A man shot on Christmas Day in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood was reported in critical condition, Pittsburgh police said.

The unidentified victim was found in the road in the 5500 block of Avondale Place at around 5 p.m. Saturday, with what police believe were several gunshot wounds.

Medics arrived and began treatment before transporting the victim to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories