Highland Park shooting, Mississippi abortion 'trigger law,' Wimbledon: 5 things to know Tuesday

Person of interest in custody after shooting in Chicago suburb leaves at least six dead

A person of interest is in custody Tuesday after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in a suburb of Chicago, killing at least six people and wounding at least 30. Authorities spent hours Monday searching for the person of interest – Robert E. Crimo III – and arrested him before 7 p.m. local time following a short pursuit about five miles away from the shooting in Highland Park. No charges were announced. Authorities initially said Crimo was 22, but an FBI bulletin and Crimo’s social media said he was 21. Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said a "significant amount of digital evidence" helped lead investigators to Crimo.Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the five people killed at the parade were adults but didn't have information on the sixth victim, who died at a hospital. Their identities were not released by local authorities. One of those killed was a Mexican national, Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s director for North American affairs, said on Twitter Monday. He said two other Mexicans were wounded.

Hearing scheduled for lawsuit filed to stop Mississippi abortion 'trigger law'

A hearing for a lawsuit filed to prevent Mississippi from enforcing its abortion trigger law is scheduled for Tuesday morning, according to Rob McDuff, of the Mississippi Center for Justice. The Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the state’s last abortion provider, filed the lawsuit arguing Mississippians have a state constitutional right to an abortion that was confirmed by a 1998 state Supreme Court ruling that held the “right to privacy includes an implied right to choose whether or not to have an abortion," according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. Mississippi's Republican attorney general published notice that the state’s trigger law would take effect in 10 days after the Supreme Court ended constitutional abortion protections. Under the trigger law, any person who knowingly performs or attempts to induce an abortion, except the pregnant woman, could be punished by up to 10 years in prison.

Estimated cost of rebuilding Ukraine after war sits at $750 billion

The cost of rebuilding battered Ukraine after the war continues to climb, and is estimated at a staggering $750 billion. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland that a global effort will be needed for restoration. "The reconstruction of Ukraine is not a local project, is not a project of one nation, but a common task of the entire democratic world — all countries, all countries who can say they are civilized," Zelenskyy said. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal provided the $750 billion figure and presented a recovery plan for immediate and long-term needs. Shmyhal also said a large source of funding "should be the confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs," which he said may currently amount to between $300 billion and $500 billion.

Costco ends an exception that gave New Jersey residents a break on gas

Costco is restricting gasoline sales to club members at its locations in New Jersey Tuesday, as it does everywhere else in the country. In 2004, Costco and other warehouse clubs were told restricting gasoline sales to members would violate New Jersey state law after the retailer posted signs at pumps requiring drivers to present a membership card. The membership-card requirement was ultimately abandoned. But after Costco announced its change to gas sales in the state, Steven Barnes, director of communications for the Office of the New Jersey Attorney General said "the practice of offering members-only gasoline sales does not violate any of New Jersey's consumer protection laws." The attorney general's office in its recent statement did not explain how it came to a different conclusion in 2004.

Wimbledon quarterfinals begin

Singles quarterfinal matches at Wimbledon begin Tuesday morning for viewers in the United States, when two unseeded German players, Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier, face off at 8 a.m. ET in the women's singles tournament. Maria will look to advance again following three consecutive wins over seeded opponents: Sorana Cirstea, Maria Sakkari and Jelena Ostapenko. In the other women's singles match, third-seeded Ons Jabeur takes on Marie Bouzkova at 10:30 a.m. ET. In the men's bracket, top seed Novak Djokovic is in action, and will face No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner, who pulled off an upset against fifth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round. Djokovic heads into the quarterfinals after winning in four sets over Tim van Rijthoven. In the second men's singles match of the day, No. 9 seed Cameron Norrie will go up against David Goffin at 9:30 a.m. ET. In his round of 16 match, Goffin unseated American Frances Tiafoe, who was the No. 26 seed in the tournament.

