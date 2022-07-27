Highland Park shooting suspect indicted on 117 counts over July 4 massacre

Robert Crimo appears in first court appearance on seven counts of first-degree murder (AP)

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has been indicted on 117 counts over the July 4 parade massacre that left seven innocent victims dead.

A grand jury indicted the accused mass murderer on a trove of felony charges on Wednesday, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

Mr Crimo, 21, was already facing life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in the hours after the Independence Day massacre.

The 21-year-old allegedly confessed to police officers to carrying out the attack following his arrest.

On the morning of July 4, families, friends and local residents had gathered in Highland Park, Illinois, to enjoy the local parade.

Mr Crimo – whose online footprint reveals a pattern of disturbing behaviour – allegedly perched on top of a nearby building and opened fire on the people gathered below.

Seven victims were shot and killed in the attack and dozens more injured – including an eight-year-old boy who is now paralysed from the waist down.