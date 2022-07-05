Highland Park shooting suspect was 'known to law enforcement'

FBI agents at the scene of a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Police on Monday night apprehended a suspect who allegedly opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing six people and wounding dozens more.

The suspect has been identified as Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, a 22-year-old white male who releases hip-hop music under the name "Awake the Rapper." One of his songs includes the lines "I need to leave now, I need to just do it. It is my destiny, everything has led up to this. Nothing can stop me, not even myself," while the music video features drawings of a man aiming a rifle at unarmed people. Police said Crimo was "known to law enforcement."

Crimo reportedly fled the scene of the shooting but was captured a few hours later after a brief car chase. Authorities said criminal charges would be filed on Tuesday.

The alleged gunman's father, Bob Crimo, ran for mayor of Highland Park as a Republican in 2019 but lost to incumbent Nancy Rotering by a nearly three-to-one margin. Rotering told CNN that the weapon used in the shooting — which a police spokesperson described as a "high-powered rifle" — was purchased legally.

