Highland Park shooting: Tributes paid to victims of 4 July attack near Chicago

Details have emerged about the lives of the seven people killed in Monday's mass shooting near Chicago as friends and family pay tribute to the victims.

A suspect is in police custody after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on families taking part in a 4 July parade in the suburb of Highland Park.

One of the victims, 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo, was described as a "loving" and "adventurous" man by his granddaughter.

He was watching the parade in his wheelchair when he was shot.

"What was supposed to be a fun family day turned into a horrific nightmare for us all," granddaughter Xochil Toledo wrote on the GoFundMe website.

"As a family we are broken, and numb. Our condolences go out to all the other families who lost a love one today."

She said Mr Toledo was a father of eight and a grandfather to many.

Two other family members were also hit but were not seriously injured, the family added.

The family of Nicolas Toledo tells me he was one of the people shot and killed at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade. "We are all feeling pretty numb. We're all pretty broken inside," his granddaughter said.

Speaking to CBS, another of Mr Toledo's granddaughters Kimberly Rangel, said: "We're all pretty broken inside.

"I would just say to like hold your family tight while you can, while you still have them," she said.

Ms Rangel added that Mr Toledo loved fishing, painting and going on walks in parks.

Tributes have also been paid to 63-year-old Jacki Sundheim, a "beloved" staff member at her local synagogue, North Shore Congregation Israel.

"There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki's death and sympathy for her family and loved ones," a statement by the synagogue said.

"Jacki's work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life's moments of joy and sorrow... all of this with tireless dedication," it added.

The synagogue said Ms Sundheim was survived by her husband and daughter.

Four other victims have been identified so far. They are Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; and Stephen Straus, 88.

All the identified victims were Highland Park residents. One of the deceased was a Mexican national, the foreign ministry said.

It was not immediately clear whether that person was Mr Toledo, who had dual US-Mexican citizenship.

Six people were initially reported to have died in Monday's attack, but a seventh person died of their injuries on Tuesday, the BBC's US partner CBS News reported.

Some 30 people were also injured in the shooting.