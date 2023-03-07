Highland Police Blotter, March 8

Highland Arrests

Feb. 24

9:52 a.m. Jeffrey L. Gabriel of Troy – Warrant - in state

Highland Traffic Tickets

Feb. 22

12:38 a.m. James D. Maze of Highland – Operate a vehicle with expired registration, first and second offense

11:01 a.m. Juvenile from Highland – Possession of tobacco by a minor

Feb. 23

2:25 p.m. Kylee L. Kline of Highland – Speeding

Feb. 24

10:26 a.m. Juvenile from Alhambra – Possession of cannabis

10:26 a.m. Juvenile from Alhambra – Unlawful consumption/possession of alcohol by a minor

10:59 a.m. Juvenile from Highland – Unlawful consumption/possession of alcohol by a minor

11:25 a.m. Colin D. Bohnenstiehl of Highland – Unlawful consumption/possession of alcohol by a minor

11:28 a.m. Juvenile from Highland – Unlawful consumption/possession of alcohol by a minor

11:30 a.m. Juvenile from Highland – Unlawful consumption/possession of alcohol by a minor