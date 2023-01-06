Highland police officers suffer minor injuries handling domestic disturbance call

A recent domestic disturbance ended with injured police officers and felony charges in Highland.

A 911 call summoned Highland Police to a home on Pine Street shortly after midnight Monday, Jan. 2, where police say Patrick Kernan, 35, “became combative” with the officers attempting to detain him. Some officers sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention, according to the police statement.

Kernan was taken into custody and brought to the police station, where he allegedly continued to be confrontational and damaged a computer at the station.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with aggravated battery (Class 2 felony); resisting a peace officer and criminal damage to government property (Class 4 felonies); and domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor).

Kernan remains in custody at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail set by Madison County Circuit Judge Timothy Berkley.