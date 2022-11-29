Highland solar and wind projects put to planners

Turbine

P lans for a solar project at a site on the Black Isle and a floating wind farm off Dounreay have been put to Highland councillors.

Simon Morrison and Co have submitted a pre-planning application notice on its proposal for the 10MW solar energy project near Muir of Ord.

T he planned site is on farmland close to the community of Urray.

H ighland Council's north planning committee has also been consulted by the Scottish government on plans for the Pentland Offshore Floating Wind Farm.

U p to seven turbines could be installed in the Pentland Firth about four miles (6km) off the former Dounreay nuclear power complex near Thurso on the north Caithness coast.

Planning officials have recommended councillors meeting next week raise no objections to the operation of the wind farm under electricity regulations.