Highland Springs advances to state championship game after 35-10 win over Lake Braddock
Highland Springs advances to state championship game after 35-10 win over Lake Braddockd Springs
Highland Springs advances to state championship game after 35-10 win over Lake Braddockd Springs
From the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 8, there will be 42 postseason games.
Mike Evans is now the first receiver in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons in the league.
After a win in Week 12, Jordan Love is looking to take down an even bigger opponent in Week 13.
The Eagles' star quarterback's injury situation adds to an already rough afternoon for Philadelphia.
Carolina's best defender was ejected after losing his temper on an extra point.
The Chargers were bad in Sunday's 6-0 victory, but at least they could point across the field and say, "we're not those guys."
Nacua was in obvious pain as he walked gingerly to the locker room clutching his right side.
Week 13 brought with it some brutal injuries to some fantasy-relevant names. Check out a quartet of players who could be summoned off the waiver wire to help fill some of the gaps.
Bad weather and a Kenny Pickett injury hurt the Steelers on Sunday.
Hill's case as the first MVP receiver is becoming increasingly harder to ignore.
Drinkwitz could hardly contain himself as he sent the ESPN studio crew into uncontrolled laughter.
According to ESPN, nearly 50% more people watched Washington's win over Oregon.
The Niners are eager to get another chance to beat the Eagles after losing in last season's NFC title game.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
Jackson Chourio is one of the top prospects in all of baseball, and the Brewers are committing to him for the long term.
Aaron Rodgers is back at practice, but that doesn't mean he'll be ready to play in 2023.