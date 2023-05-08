Highland student disciplined for having airsoft gun at high school campus

A student at Highland High School was recently disciplined for bringing an airsoft gun to school.

Highland Police Chief Carole Presson said that a young person at the school was observed taking an airsoft pistol out of his trunk and putting it into the vehicle’s cab on April 27. The next day it was reported and investigated.

Presson said there was no violence or threat of violence, and no charges were filed because the student had not violated the law. The matter was handled by the school district, she said.

Superintendent Mike Sutton said the gun was reported to school officials.

“At no point was the look-alike gun brought into the school and all was addressed without incident,” he said.

Sutton said airsoft guns are not permitted and the consequences can be significant for the students.

“Look-alike weapons are taken very seriously and can result in out of school suspension up to expulsion depending on the circumstances,” he said.

The issue has come up before: in 2018, a Highland High student made a social media post with an airsoft gun that resulted in a police investigation and the gun was confiscated.