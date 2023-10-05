Highlands College workshop encourages students to pursue skilled labor trades
Highlands College in Butte is trying to encourage more students to consider careers in the trades.
Highlands College in Butte is trying to encourage more students to consider careers in the trades.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Justin Fields had his best game as a passer against the Broncos in Week 3.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 6 college football matchups against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
The Braves are singularly positioned to dominate MLB for years to come, thanks to a core of players signed to early-career, long-term deals.
"TikTok has us all believing in our twenties that we are an absolute failure if we don't move out before we're 25 ... I'm done with that narrative."
There are some big games on tap for Week 6 of the college football season. Let's pick some winners.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will try to force Elon Musk to testify over his Twitter stock purchases. The federal agency charged with regulating securities markets is currently investigating Musk for allegedly violating securities laws when he bought Twitter shares before buying the social media platform, which he has since renamed X. Buying Twitter stock before acquiring the company could mean Musk was guilty of insider trading, market manipulation or even violation for fair market disclosure.
Warner Bros. Discovery is trying to lure more viewers to its Max service. Sports is one way to capture a loyal, or sticky, audience.
"The Exorcist: Believer" writer-director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum say they attempted “to protect ourselves as best we could.”
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
President Biden today wiped away an additional $9 billion in student debt. Since he took office, his administration has discharged $127 billion in student loan debt for more than 3.5 million borrowers.
Drafting a player after Round 1 who then goes on to deliver the fantasy basketball production worthy of a Round 1 pick? Yeah, sign us up!
As stocks sell off, Wall Street strategists believe all of the action is in reaction to rising Treasury yields.
2024 Ducati DesertX Rally upgrades the stock DesertX to race spec. Tell us you're thinking Dakar without telling us you're thinking Dakar.
This week, our old friend Darrell Etherington joins Becca Szkutak to talk with Professor Esther Rodriguez-Villegas from Acurable. Acurable is a medical device company that makes patient-friendly wearable devices that accurately diagnose and manage respiratory conditions at home. As a career-long academic, Rodriguez-Villegas never intended to be a founder until she learned about how the currently available medical devices made it extremely difficult to detect and treat diseases like sleep apnea and epilepsy.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
The Brewers and Marlins put up a fight, but the Diamondbacks and Phillies prevailed in Tuesday's Game 1s of the NL wild-card series
Whoever wins Saturday will have a leg up in the SEC West race.
Krafton India has launched a gaming incubator in the South Asian nation as it seeks to expand the local ecosystem and support the domestic talent looking to enter the fast-growing gaming market. Called Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), the program aims to support six to 10 teams annually, with the total duration ranging from six months to a year. Krafton India, which recently relaunched the popular mobile title BGMI, said it would look for early-stage Indian startups and those at the conception stage, as well as student teams and independent developers for the KIGI program.