Go HighLevel’s Latest Release is Poised to Change The Marketing Agency Industry

REDMON,OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Recently, Go HighLevel announced the release of new enhancements to its Sales Automation Software for Marketing Agencies set to go live in phases throughout the rest of 2020. For anyone with even a subtle interest in the marketing agency and software industries, this company will be worth paying attention to, as it's set to shake things up.

Currently, the Mar-tech SaaS industry is 8,000 companies strong and growing. It is true, they all have their own unique solutions and key features. But the fact is that small businesses do not have the time, energy, or resources to filter through all of these marketing automation software options. Even if they were able to allocate resources to attempt to do so, it is common to find a solution that "works", but never one that is perfectly customized to their needs and seamlessly integrated with their marketing efforts, and that is best case scenario.

Go HighLevel has seen the evolution of software adoption over the years and sees that the inevitable next step is the integration of software and marketing agencies into a unified and seamless solution. We are moving into a time where agencies cannot afford to not have a suite of customized software automation tools. Tools that can easily double and triple their customers lead conversion rates and thus return on ad spend (ROAS) and cost to acquire customers (CAC). Then consider the value of a proper nurture campaign when it increases the lifetime value of a customer through database reactivation and relationship management. Not to mention the most greatly undervalued truth during these uncertain times of being able to pivot your business and tap into a community of people who trust your brand and will help support you in your business shifts.

All of this starts to become the status quo when merging software with the experts who can guide small businesses to success. Verses a bunch of patched together software that have buggy integrations at best and are fragmented or non-existent at worse. The Co-Founder at Go HighLevel, Shawn Clark, makes a point of saying "small businesses just don't have the expertise to tie everything together, while being busy managing their business. They need the support of marketing agencies. Thus, SaaS plus marketing services equals success for the next decade. This is what is going to define the marketing agency of the future-this is what is going to make the marketing agency of the future successful."

Go HighLevel having pioneered the model of partnering with the experts in the industry is brilliant, in many ways. Allowing themselves to focus on innovating faster, focusing on the right things, thus creating solutions to major challenges plaguing agencies and small businesses' today. They have created an ecosystem of effectiveness and efficiency, not to mention incredible results. The ability for Marketing Agencies to be the voice of innovation, giving clear direction to what features will actually move the needle, has been groundbreaking. Ultimately allowing agencies to deliver incredible results for their clients and taking an industry average client attrition rate of 6 weeks and extending it well over 12months and going.

Ultimately this is going to be a huge benefit to our customers because The ability to place powerful cost effective solutions in the hands of agencies who can customize it to the needs of their clients and show results with increased accuracy and visibility, is very powerful. GoHighLevel has taken the functionality of the leading software companies and brought it all together. Agencies now have the ability to automate at a whole new level, building forms, surveys, websites, landing pages, membership sites, full CRM functionality, centralized 2-way communication, with features like voice mail drops, and SMS video replies, just to name a few. Not to mention, the ability to automate calendar bookings for large sales teams, have true attribution tracking from ad to customer, and be able to automate the entire thing through powerful triggers and evolving AI features. It's getting a lot of agencies excited.

Until now, small businesses have not had access to this level of technology let alone had it be seamlessly integrated with their marketing agency. Go HighLevel's core focus is to turn a lead into a customer in the most efficient and effective way possible. And with the collaboration of over 12,000 marketing agencies they have been able to deliver an industry leading product at 1/10th of the cost, for larger marketing agencies maybe even 1/100th the cost."

Go HighLevel Solution was established in April 2018. It has been doing business 2 years and it has always aimed to help marking agencies turn leads into customers in the most effective way possible.

Currently, the closest thing to Go HighLevel may be Hubspot who is an industry leader, and can do what Go HighLevel can to a point, but Go HighLevel improved on this by allowing agencies to white label their software, as well as access all of those marketing automation features for a fraction of the price. Go HighLevel is like a marketing agency operation system, that allows agencies to scale without being cost prohibitive. Agencies pay a flat rate monthly of $297 and can have unlimited customer accounts, with unlimited users, and unlimited contacts. That is unheard of and sets the marketing agency up to be able to offer more value and greater results for less. Not to mention that once you build out the perfect client account as a marketing agency in your niche, you are able to duplicate that across all other clients in that niche easily, if you want.. This alone is predicted to make Go HighLevel's Sales & Marketing Automation Software more popular with agencies and make agencies more popular with their customers.

Once again, Go HighLevel will be rolling out exciting updates throughout the rest of 2020 and into 2021. To find out more about the features offered, the place to visit is http://www.gohighlevelsolution.com

