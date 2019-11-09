Highlights of the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas

The SEMA show is a giant gathering of automotive ideas and oddities, and they're everywhere. Over there, a chair made from exhaust parts and spare time. Over here, smiling through broken teeth, a Dodge Challenger and the Nevada state trooper who ensured it made it to the show. Down the way, a motorcycle engine stuffed into a 1970s Honda hatchback. You'll find all walks of life at SEMA, and if you're there, prepare to do a bunch of walking yourself. The show takes place in multiple buildings connected by skywalks, ladders, and water slides. A team of sled dogs can even be found, but they have a terrible rating on Uber, so beware. There's no shortage of aftermarket parts and wild creations. Which is why we happily escape chilly Michigan each November and travel to Las Vegas to explore SEMA.

Here is a roundup of what we saw here, there, and everywhere.