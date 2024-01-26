HIGHLIGHTS: ASU Rams get back on track with 111-89 win over St. Mary's at home
HIGHLIGHTS: ASU Rams get back on track with 111-89 win over St. Mary's at home
HIGHLIGHTS: ASU Rams get back on track with 111-89 win over St. Mary's at home
OpenAI has its first higher education customer: Arizona State University (ASU). Today, ASU announced that it's collaborating with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, to the university's researchers, staff and faculty. Starting in February, ASU will run an open challenge to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT -- focusing on student success.
This week in AI, OpenAI signed up its first higher education customer: Arizona State University. ASU will collaborate with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, to the university’s researchers, staff and faculty -- running an open challenge in February to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT. The OpenAI-ASU deal illustrates the shifting opinions around AI in education as the tech advances faster than curriculums can keep up.
Ionescu set a record with 37 points in the final of last year's WNBA 3-point contest.
The Tigers were a game opponent against No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. But Angel Reese's foul trouble changed the tide of the marquee matchup.
Epic Games will be bringing Fortnite back to the iPhone and iPad in Europe later this year.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on the company's 2024 outlook.
The "Jersey Club" music style has seen a mainstream resurgence with the help of popular TikTokers.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
OpenAI has responded to a letter sent by the Congressional Black Caucus that flagged the lack of diversity on its board. OpenAI’s response letter, which TechCrunch saw, was dated January 5 and signed by CEO Sam Altman and Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor. It said building a complete and diverse board was one of the company’s top priorities and that it was working with an executive search firm to assist it in finding talent.
Here are some surprising ways that donating blood can help your health, as well as tips on what to know before donating blood.
If you think that electric cars are all boring appliances, think again. Here are five EVs that are an absolute blast to drive.
Is it possible for booty-sculpting leggings to do their job TOO well? Find out and save nearly 30%.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
Clean house! Some mid-season organization is in order, and I've got a slew of great gear for straightening up — starting at just $7.
On trend but cozy, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
GM has delayed the start of the third shift at its Flint Assembly plant so that workers won't have to miss the Detroit Lions NFC Championship game.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Company shared the first image of its lander on the lunar surface, revealing that the spacecraft touched down on the moon upside-down. It’s a remarkable recovery for the spacecraft, which experienced an “abnormality in the main engine” that affecting the landing orientation when it was just 50 meters above the lunar surface, JAXA said in an update Thursday. Despite this abnormality — which resulted in the spacecraft’s solar panels being unable to charge, because they are not oriented properly wit the sun — the country nevertheless became the fifth nation ever to pull off a soft landing on the moon.