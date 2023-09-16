Highlights: Bryan Station blanks Creek; Knox Central’s Partin rushes for 526 yards, 7 TDs

Whatever ailed Bryan Station’s football team over the first two weeks of the season has become a distant memory after the Defenders defeated Tates Creek 41-0 to claim their third straight victory.

Trenton Cutwright, Bryan Station’s senior quarterback, completed 13 of 23 passes for 132 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards, including a 33-yard TD run in the first half, as the Defenders capitalized on three Tates Creek turnovers and got their first shutout of the season.

“We knew we didn’t play like we should have played in the first two weeks,” Cutwright said of Station’s losses to Trinity and Franklin County out of the gate. “So, it was just about getting together and focusing up and handling business from there.”

Ranked as Class 6A’s No. 6 team, according to the latest media poll, Bryan Station (3-2) scored on four of its first five possessions and twice turned back Tates Creek via turnovers in the red zone in the first half. Station limited Tates Creek to 165 yards of total offense.

”The defense always stands up for us,” Cutwright said. “We’ve got one of the best defenses in the state. … Everybody did their job tonight and we got a win.”

Toward the end of the first quarter, J.T. Haskins Jr. stripped the ball loose from Tates Creek at Bryan Station’s own 20 and teammate Brayden Wilson pounced on it at the 17. Later, Isaiah Watts picked off Tates Creek quarterback Andrew Witherington at the Defenders’ 3-yard line to snuff out a Commodores scoring threat just before halftime.

“He’s a playmaker,” Cutwright said of Watts. “He got a game-winning pick against Ballard, too. He’s just a ball hawk. He’s in the right place at the right time.”

Watts had another impressive interception in the second half, tipping a pass over the middle up up to himself before returning it 15 yards to Tates Creek’s 30-yard line.

“We’ve known Isaiah’s a great football player. He started his freshman year for us,” Bryan Station coach Phillip Hawkins said. Watts missed last season with a foot injury. “He did an amazing job tonight.”

On the first play after Watts’ second interception, Cutwright connected with Javari Burnett on a 30-yard touchdown pass, their second scoring connection of the game, to give Bryan Station a 41-0 lead that nearly matched district rival Frederick Douglass’s win over Tates Creek last week. Cutwright’s two other TD passes were short throws to linebacker/running back Dahvon Frazier.

“This is where we need them to be to be a competitive 6A school,” Hawkins said. “We’re headed in that direction. The last three weeks have been pretty solid performances.”

Bryan Station has a bye week to rest up before a game against Henry Clay and then its district schedule of George Rogers Clark, Douglass and Madison Central. That will hopefully be enough time for leading rusher Kalen “Jaws” Washington to heal from a bruised ankle that limited his carries Friday. Washington gained 28 yards on six carries before exiting for more treatment on the ankle. Junior Taeandre Clark stepped in and gained 92 yards in relief.

Tates Creek (3-2) faces No. 7 Ballard (3-2) next week before embarking on its district schedule of Henry Clay, Lafayette and Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Tates Creek’s Tony Bell (22) is brought down by a group of Bryan Station Defenders including Keelan Adams (54), Jason Hocker (25) and Jahvon Frazier (50), during a 41-0 win at Tates Creek.

Friday’s other games

Sayre 41, Dayton 16: Luke Pennington threw for 191 yards and six TDs, with Brock Coffman catching three of those scores and Grant Bansten, Charlie Slabaugh and Kemonte Braxton catching the others, as the Spartans improved to 4-0.

“We have a great group of seniors and juniors who have been through a lot together,” Sayre coach Chad Pennington said of his team, who could improve on their No. 7 media ranking in Class A with this result. “I’m excited to see what they can achieve together.”

Sayre built a mercy-rule inducing 41-0 lead by halftime with the help of four Dayton (2-3) turnovers. Travis Smith and JD Fenwick led Sayre’s defense with six tackles each. Smith had a a fumble recovery to go with interceptions by Coffman, Caden Jones and Chase Parker.

Paul Laurence Dunbar 36, Boone County 7: The Bulldogs (1-4) snapped their winless streak thanks in part to three rushing TDs by Noe Kayembe, including a 69-yard score to cap the night.

Dunbar quarterback Ethan Teall connected with Harrison Simpson on a 50-yard pass play and ran in a short TD, as well.

“I really feel like my young team has found their way,” Dunbar coach Wes Jonson said. “The light has come on at the same time for many of them.”

Paris 39, Rockcastle County 37: Brandon Cruz’s 20-yard field goal with one second left on the clock lifted the Greyhounds (5-0) to a dramatic win over the Rockets (4-1).

Moments earlier, Rockcastle took a 37-36 lead with 1:13 left to play on Christian Larkey’s 5-yard run, his third score of the game. Larkey scored twice in the first quarter — a 36-yard TD pass from Tucker Warren and a 65-yard interception return for a TD — as the Rockets jumped to a 14-0 lead. Rockcastle led 30-16 late in the second quarter after a 7-yard Warren TD run and a 27-yard TD pass from Warren to Caleb Moore.

But Paris responded with a 25-yard scoop and score by Donovan Griggs and TD passes of 34 and 57 yards from Julius Gregory to Elijah Webb, all in the second quarter. And the Greyhounds followed each of those TDs up with two-point conversions to trail 30-24 at the half.

Webb and Gregory would connect on another 54-yard TD less than a minute into the third quarter to help Paris tie the game at 30-30. Later Webb broke free on a 69-yard punt return TD.

Knox Central 50, Danville 40: Steve Partin rushed for an astounding 526 yards and seven TDs as the Panthers (3-2) fended off a furious effort from Danville (0-5).

Partin’s rush total unofficially ranks third all-time for rushing yards in a game in KHSAA history, joining Johnson Central’s JJ Jude (584) and Moore’s Monquantae Gibson (574) as the only players to eclipse the 500 mark.

But Danville stayed in it, recovering three onside kicks in the game and getting three TD catches and a TD run from Bubba Trumbo. Knox Central also got a 31-yard TD run by quarterback Mason Griffin.

Harrison County 35, Bourbon County 12: Kaydon Custard broke a 58-year-old school mark for most career rushing TDs with a pair of scores for the Thorobreds (3-2).

Custard’s 48-yard scramble for a score in the first half gave him 39 for his career. He tacked on another TD run later and added touchdown passes to Jessie Mitchell and Tanner Tumey. Mitchell also had a short TD run.

Woodford County 31, Pulaski County 21: A 65-yard option pass from Justus Wertzler to Makhi Smith in the first quarter delivered a highlight reel play for the Yellow Jackets (3-1), who led throughout.

Andrew Nason returned to the lineup from injury and scored a pair of short rushing TDs. DJ Dumas added a 2-yard TD run and Logan Ford kicked a 34-yard field goal for Woodford.

Kasen Brock had two touchdowns to go with a 58-yard TD pass from Zak Anderson to Harris Denmyer for Pulaski (1-4).

Madison Southern 36, Henry Clay 6: Junior running back Braeden Kelley rushed for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a win for the Eagles (2-3) against the Blue Devils (0-5).

Kelley was joined in rushing for 100-plus yards by quarterback Ethan Moore, who ran for 125 yards and a single score for Madison Southern. Moore also threw for 72 yards and a touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Brayden Hall. Junior tight end Preston Williams contributed a 72-yard TD reception.

Henry Clay quarterback Rohan Taylor connected with senior wide receiver Walden Cole on a 69-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.

West Jessamine 21, Lafayette 14: Quarterback Gabriel Smith threw for 122 yards and a touchdown, plus ran for another, in the Colts’ victory over the Generals (0-5).

West Jessamine (3-2) was first on the scoreboard with a pair of second quarter touchdowns from senior wide receiver Greer Horne (16-yard run, 7-yard catch). Smith then rushed for a 75-yard score in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Lafayette quarterback DJ Walker connected first with Nasir Andrews (19 yards) and then with Kevin Amuri (10 yards) for a pair of TD receptions.

Scott County 48, Madison Central 7: Six Cardinals (4-1) rushed for scores in their lopsided victory against the Indians (0-5).

Scott County saw rushing touchdowns from Ellis Hugley (34 yards), Buddy Collins (26), Jacob Fryman (7), Timmy Emongo (51) and Thomas Feickert (28), plus a TD reception from Eli Lilly (34 yards) in three quarters.

Scott County scored 41 points before Madison Central found its way to the scoreboard late in the third quarter with a 1-yard run TD from running back Bryant Mathis. The Cardinals also scored one final time with a Kanye Garrett 4-yard rushing touchdown mid-fourth quarter.

Pikeville 40, Belfry 21: Panthers coach Chris McNamee notched the 200th win of his career as three second half TDs helped his team pull away to its fifth straight over their larger cross-county rivals.

Brenden Anthony scored on TD runs of 29, 6 and 23 yards, Tayvian Boykins had a pair of short TD runs, and Isaac Duty also scored from in close for Pikeville.

The Pirates (2-3) scored first on Dre Young’s 93-yard fumble return for a touchdown and took a 14-7 lead later in the first half on another Young TD, this time a 3-yard run. But each time, Pikeville answered. After Belfry’s Ace Caudill broke a 60-yard TD to cut the Panthers lead to 21-20 midway through the third quarter, Pikeville shut down the Pirates from there.

Franklin County 41, Spencer County 7: Christian Moore rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns and Brennan Robinson pounded in the other two scores as the Flyers (4-0) rolled in their home opener. Gavin Hurst topped 100 yards receiving as Franklin QB Duri Trahan completed 14 of 21 passes for 193 yards.

Western Hills 38, Morgan County 18: Jaden Samuels and Antony Sutton each rushed for 188 yards with Sutton scoring three times to Samuels’ two for the unbeaten Wolverines (4-0). The backfield pair also each got an interception on defense. And teammate Clay Seaton added a 93-yard scoop and score and an interception in the rout.

Cooper 40, Great Crossing 0: Cam O’Hara threw for 276 yards and six TDs with three scoring tosses targeted at Isaiah Johnson as the Jaguars (4-1) rolled. Johnson finished with a game-high 135 yards receiving while Keagan Miller got two TD catches and Austin Alexander grabbed the last. Great Crossing (1-4) mustered only four first downs and 69 total yards against the Cooper defense.

Southwestern 42, Mercer County 7: The Warriors (2-2) racked up 436 rushing yards with Caden Cunnagin going for 127 and a TD, Christian Walden going for 115 yards and a TD and Braxton Walters adding two scores among his 40 yards. Southwestern QB Collin Burton added a 20-yard TD pass to Zachary Hutchinson. Thaddeus Mays scored in the fourth quarter to help the Titans (4-1) avoid the shutout.

Bell County 48, Whitley County 42: Daniel Thomas rushed for 206 yards and five TDs, including three scores in the fourth quarter, as the Bobcats (5-0) survived a close battle with the Colonels (3-2). Blake Burnett and Hunter Everage also had rushing TDs for Bell. Whitley got 172 yards rushing and three TDs from Shane Parker, two TDs from Tye Hamblin and another rushing TD by Hunter Smith.

Boyle County 49, Taylor County 3: Avery Bodner rushed for 144 yards and three TDs, including breakaways of 66 and 50 yards, while Sage Dawson threw for 200 yards and scored on a short run as the Rebels (5-0) dominated. Montavin Quisenberry added a 26-yard TD run. Baylor Murphy tacked on a 31-yard TD pass to Maddox Hager late.

Ballard 44, George Rogers Clark 3: Journey Wyche rushed for two TDs, threw for another and had a TD catch for the Bruins (3-2). Wyche threw a 12-yard option pass to Maurice Stephens and caught a screen pass from Larry Nash and took it 30 yards for a score in the first half. Clark (3-2) got a 30-yard field goal by Clay Turley to avoid the shutout.

Covington Catholic 35, Beechwood 31: The Colonels (5-0) overcame a 21-point first quarter deficit to hand the Tigers (4-1) their first loss of the season.

Beechwood saw first quarter scores from wide receivers James Cusick (19 yards) and Tyler Fyman (12 yards), plus a 28-yard interception return. Covington Catholic answered with a pair of touchdowns from tight end Tate Kruer (17-yard catch) and running back Owen Leen (6-yard run) before Beechwood kicker Colson Lair returned the Tigers their double-digit lead with a 27-yard field goal.

In the second half, Colonels quarterback Evan Pitzer ran for a 7-yard TD and connected with Braylon Miller for a 17-yard touchdown reception. Fyman rushed for a 25-yard TD in the fourth quarter to give Beechwood a brief lead, and Andrew Bessler rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to secure the Colonels’ victory.

Male 37, Trinity 20: The Bulldogs (3-1) overcame a fourth quarter comeback attempt by the Shamrocks (2-3) to get back in the win column following a Sept. 1 road loss to St. Xavier.

Male’s double-digit victory was fueled by touchdowns from Shammai Gates (7- and 22-yard runs), Max Gainey (17-yard catch) and Brenden Bates (70-yard interception return).

Manual 38, South Warren 35: The Crimsons (5-0) earned a homecoming win against the Spartans (4-1) to remain undefeated on the season.

Manual scored the first 14 points of the game on a pair of rushing touchdowns from sophomore running back Gerian Traynor before South Warren charged back with a trio of touchdowns (the first two capped with an unsuccessful PAT and two-point conversion attempt, respectively) to put the Spartans up 19-14 with more than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Traynor then proceeded to rush for another TD, putting the Crimsons back on top 21-19. Soon after, Manual senior defensive lineman intercepted a South Warren pass, which then led to a Charlie Flowers TD. Willis Nofsinger tacked on another for the Crimsons, who staved off a two-touchdown comeback attempt and iced the game with a field goal.

Campbellsville 34, Somerset 27: The Eagles (5-0) maintained their perfect season after a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Kace Eastridge lifted them over the Briar Jumpers (3-2).

Eastridge threw for 78 passing yards, including a 50-yard touchdown pass to Deondre Weathers in the fourth quarter. Eastridge also rushed for 173 yards and four scores in the Eagles’ victory.

The Briar Jumpers, whose three-game win streak was snapped with the road loss, saw touchdowns from quarterback Josh Bruner (17-yard run) and Kam Hughes (6-yard run, 55-yard catch), as well as a pair of field goals from Anderson Ruble (12 and 10 yards).

Collins 28, Fairdale 21: Freshman Kade Goodin rushed for 100 yards and two TDs and was 19 of 27 for 178 yards and two TDs for the Titans (4-1).

