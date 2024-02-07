HIGHLIGHTS: Central Lady Cats are district champions for the first time since 2002, after defeating Odessa 45-26
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats finish District 2-6A play as co-district champions after defeating Odessa 45-26 in dominant fashion.
This marks the Lady Cats first district title since the 2002 season, as they clinch a share of that top spot with the Frenship Lady Tigers.
Nevaeh Hearne led the way for scoring 13 points on the night, while eclipsing 1,000 points for her career.
A coin toss tomorrow will determine whether the Central Lady Cats will be the one or two seed heading into the playoffs Tuesday night in Andrews.
