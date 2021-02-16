Highlights of COVID-19 relief bill progressing in House

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, right, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, seated second left, and Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Or., seated left, and Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., foreground, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
1 / 2

Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEVIN FREKING
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic-led effort to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package has passed its latest challenge with House committees advancing measures that will soon be combined into a single bill expected to clear the full House by the end of February.

Democrats beat back hundreds of amendments from Republicans who have raised concerns that the spending is vastly more than necessary and designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans get through the pandemic. Democrats and President Joe Biden counter that a robust aid package is necessary to prevent a long and painful recovery from the pandemic.

Their goal is to have COVID-19 relief approved by mid-March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.

A look at some highlights of the legislation moving through the House:

MORE CHECKS

The legislation provides a rebate that amounts to $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more with a hard cut-off at $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for married couples.

Some Republicans want to cut the size of the rebate as well as the pool of Americans eligible for it, but Biden has insisted on $1,400 checks, saying “that’s what the American people were promised.” The new round of checks will cost the government an estimated $422 billion.

BIGGER TAX BREAK FOR HOUSEHOLDS WITH KIDS

Under current law, most taxpayers can reduce their federal income tax bill by up to $2,000 per child. The package moving through the House would increase the tax break to $3,000 for every child age 6 to 17 and $3,600 for every child under the age of 6.

The legislation also calls for the payments to be delivered monthly instead of in one lump sum. If the secretary of the Treasury determines that isn't feasible, then the payments are to be made as frequently as possible.

Also, families would get the full credit regardless of how little they make in a year, even just a few hundred dollars, leading to criticism that the changes would serve as a disincentive to work. Add in the $1,400 per individual checks and other items in the proposal, and the legislation would reduce the number of children living in poverty by more than half, according to an analysis from the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.

AID TO STATES AND CITIES

The legislation would send $350 billion to state and local governments and tribal governments. While Republicans in Congress have largely objected to this initiative, Biden’s push has some GOP support among governors and mayors.

Many communities have taken hits to their tax base as millions of people have lost their jobs and as people stay home and avoid restaurants and stores to prevent getting COVID-19. Many areas have also seen expenses rise as they work to treat the sick and ramp up vaccinations.

But the impact varies from state to state and from town to town. Critics say the funding is not appropriately targeted and is far more than necessary with billions of dollars allocated last spring to states and communities still unspent.

AID TO SCHOOLS

The bill calls for $130 billion in additional help to schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The money would be used to reduce class sizes and modify classrooms to enhance social distancing, install ventilation systems and purchase personal protective equipment. The money could also be used to increase the hiring of nurses, counselors and to provide summer school.

Spending for colleges and universities would be boosted by $40 billion, with the money used to defray an institution’s pandemic-related expenses and to provide emergency aid to students to cover expenses such as food and housing and computer equipment.

AID TO BUSINESSES

The bill provides another round of relief for airlines and eligible contractors, $15 billion, so long as they refrain from furloughing workers or cutting pay through September. It’s the third round of support for airlines.

A new program for restaurants and bars hurt by the pandemic would receive $25 billion. The grants provide up to $10 million per entity with a limit of $5 million per physical location. The grants can be used to cover payroll, rent, utilities and other operational expenses.

The bill also provides another $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, a tiny fraction of what was allocated in previous legislation. The loans are designed to help borrowers meet their payroll and operating costs and can potentially be forgiven.

AID TO THE UNEMPLOYED

Expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government would be extended, with an increase from $300 a week to $400 a week. That's on top of what beneficiaries are getting through their state unemployment insurance program.

RAISING THE MINIMUM WAGE

The bill would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour by June 2025 and then adjust it to increase at the same rate as median hourly wages.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected several positives and negatives that would occur if the minimum wage hike makes it over the finish line. On the plus side, about 900,000 people would be lifted out of poverty once the $15 hourly wage is fully in place. Some 17 million people making below the new minimum wage would see a pay raise. On the negative, about 1.4 million jobs would be lost as employers look for ways to offset their higher personnel costs.

It's unclear if the wage hike will make it through the Senate due to opposition among a handful of Democrats and possible procedural hurdles.

Latest Stories

  • George Conway: Lincoln Project must give 'full explanation of what happened'

    In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said the anti-Trump political group needs to provide a public accounting of what its leaders knew about the sexual misconduct of one of its top officials as well as questions about its finances.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Ohio Election Tests The Left’s Strength In Establishment Stronghold

    Former state Sen. Nina Turner, top Cleveland Democrat Shontel Brown and other moderates are vying to succeed Rep. Marcia Fudge.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Two plead guilty in trial of nine Hong Kong democracy activists charged with illegal assembly

    Two Hong Kong pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to an illegal assembly during mass anti-government protests in August 2019, while seven others, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai, pleaded not guilty. The 2019 protests, fuelled by a perception Beijing was curbing the wide-ranging freedoms promised to the former British colony upon its return to Chinese rule in 1997, plunged the semi-autonomous city into its biggest crisis since the handover. Former pro-democracy politician and activist Au Nok-hin pleaded guilty to organising and knowingly taking part in an unauthorised assembly, while Leung Yiu-chung, another activist, pleaded guilty to participating in an illegal assembly.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson Says Capitol Riot 'Didn’t Seem Like An Armed Insurrection To Me'

    "If that was a planned armed insurrection, man, you had really a bunch of idiots," said the Wisconsin Republican in comments that have been widely condemned.

  • Man Follows, Racially Harasses NYC Photographer and 'No One Stepped in to Help'

    Ming, one half of the New York-based photographer duo The Bing Buzz, was walking in Astoria, Queens on Feb. 9 when she suddenly heard a boom, according to the pair's YouTube video posted on Feb. 11. After the second explosion, firefighters began evacuating people from the nearby buildings due to potentially high carbon monoxide levels. As Ming started to leave the area, a man approached her.

  • Report: Iran and Russia begin joint naval drill

    The Iranian and Russian militaries have kicked off a joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean aimed at boosting security of maritime trade in the region, Iran’s state TV reported on Tuesday. The TV said units from Iran’s Navy and the powerful Revolutionary Guard’s navy will take part in the exercise dubbed “Iran-Russia Maritime Security Belt 2021” in the northern part of Indian Ocean, spanning a stretch of about a 17,000 kilometers (10,600 miles). According to Iranian Adm. Gholamreza Tahani, the drill spokesman, a Russian destroyer, logistics ship and a helicopter were to participate in the drill.

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • Here Are The Criminal, Civil Investigations Trump Faces After Senate Acquittal

    Legal troubles in New York and Georgia mount for the former president with his second impeachment trial having gone dark.

  • North Korea attempted to hack Covid-19 vaccine technology from Pfizer

    North Korea has attempted to steal Covid-19 vaccine technology by hacking Pfizer Inc according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday. South Korea's Yonhap did not report when the alleged hacking took place or whether it was successful. Last year suspected North Korean hackers tried to break into at least nine health organisations, including Johnson & Johnson, Novavax Inc, and AstraZeneca. South Korea's intelligence agency said it had foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines. Digital espionage against health bodies, vaccine scientists and drugmakers has intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic as state-backed hacking groups scramble to obtain the latest research and information about the outbreak. North Korea is often accused of turning to an army of hackers to fill cash-strapped government coffers amid international sanctions that ban most international trade with the country. Health experts have said the country's hackers may be more interested in selling the stolen vaccine data than using it to develop a homegrown vaccine. North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine by the first half of this year through the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme. North Korea has not confirmed any coronavirus infection, but the NIS had said an outbreak there cannot be ruled out as the country had active trade and people-to-people exchanges with China before closing the border in early 2020. Leader Kim Jong-un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, who has not been seen in public for more than a year, is keeping a low profile to avoid a risk of infection from Covid-19, NIS said, according to Yonhap.

  • Hamas court says women need guardian's approval to travel

    A Hamas-run Islamic court in the Gaza Strip has ruled that women require the permission of a male guardian to travel, further restricting movement in and out of the territory that has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the militant group seized power. The rollback in women's rights could spark a backlash in Gaza at a time when the Palestinians plan to hold elections later this year.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Deer cross under wildlife friendly fence

    Research video published by the Wyoming Migration Initiative on Wednesday (February 10) shows a group of 20 mule deer as they approach the obstacle and cross to the other side one by one, either by jumping over or walking under the fence, designed to allow wild animals to cross while keeping farm animals coralled.The trail camera footage was taken by student Tanner Warder as part of University of Wyoming research. It captures the mule deer migrating from high elevation mountains after spending their summer in Hoback Basin or the Upper Green River Valley, Wyoming Migration Initiative told Reuters in an email.About 4,000-5,000 mule deer use the migration corridor each year, with some travelling 150 miles (241 kilometre) to the desert from the mountains and have to cross 100 fences on their way.

  • 'I was afraid of not making it through the night': Mass outages hit Texas amid arctic cold

    "I was afraid of not making it through the night," said one Texan who lost power for most of Monday as temperatures dropped to single digits.

  • Axios Deletes Tweet Scrutinizing VP’s ‘Starting from Scratch’ Vaccine Claim

    Axios deleted a tweet scrutinizing a claim from Kamala Harris that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on COVID-19 vaccinations, and has yet to explain the decision despite promising in January to “take responsibility for all content that appears on our public platforms.” The initial tweet, which highlighted an interview between Harris and Axios co-founder Mike Allen that aired Sunday on HBO, contrasted Harris’s claims with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s. “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out,” Harris said. “And so in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.” Fauci said during a January White House press briefing that “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Multiple current and former staffers with Operation Warp Speed confirmed Fauci’s account, telling National Review that the Trump administration coordinated with the CDC and local leaders to developed 64 regional rollout plans and gave the Biden transition team over 300 HHS meetings. .@VP told @mikeallen that “there was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations” and that Biden admin was “starting from scratch.” That’s wrong. The Trump admin had a plan to distribute to locations chosen by states and let them take it from there. https://t.co/0MoQ8OnpoN pic.twitter.com/nYb8r5gPKz — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 15, 2021 But the Axios tweet, published Sunday night with the January line from Fauci, was later deleted without explanation. The outlet left up a later tweet of the exchange, without the Fauci context, and also tweeted out a link to Allen’s story, which does not mention the Fauci statement, on Monday. Why did Axios delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/94HNrOIgrW — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 15, 2021 .@VP Harris: "There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. … We're starting from scratch."@mikeallen: Are you having to adjust your sights now of what’s possible, given that?@VP: "We've gotta figure out a way. … No patience for, 'It can't be done.'" #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/opif5rjg96 — Axios (@axios) February 15, 2021 Axios did not return multiple requests for comment on why the tweet was deleted, and whether the White House reached out to complain about its framing. In January, the outlet published its “Bill of Rights,” which includes a promise to “take responsibility for all content that appears on our public platforms, putting the pressure on us to provide the highest level of scrutiny.” In recent weeks, Axios has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that one of its reporters, Alexi McCammond — who previously covered the Biden campaign — was dating Biden press flack TJ Ducklo. Though Axios promised in January that perceived conflicts of interest “will be disclosed at the bottom of the story,” McCammond’s work covering the Biden transition did not receive any editor’s notes. An Axios spokesperson initially told Politico that McCammond had been taken off the Biden beat, only to later clarify that McCammond had “taken a backseat” on Biden coverage. McCammond was reassigned to cover progressives in Congress and Vice President Harris after revealing her relationship to Axios leadership in November. “TJ has not been a source for any story I’ve worked on or in any capacity since we began dating,” McCammond told People for a glowing profile of their relationship. On Saturday, Ducklo resigned from his role as deputy White House press secretary after threatening and demeaning Politico reporter Tara Palmeri for covering his relationship as a potential conflict-of-interest. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo reportedly told Palmeri, one day before President Biden told political appointees at a virtual swearing-in ceremony that “if you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.” After the story of the altercation broke, Ducklo was initially suspended for one week without pay — a decision White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she arrived at with chief of staff Ron Klain, but not Biden.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • Gulf expat exodus could continue until 2023, S&P says

    The population in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states declined by about 4% last year due to an exodus of expatriates after the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices, S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Monday. The oil producing region was hit hard last year as COVID-19 restrictions impacted non-oil economic sectors, and lower oil prices and crude output cuts weighed on its main income source. "We expect the proportion of foreigners in the region will continue to decline through 2023 relative to the national population, because of subdued non-oil sector growth and workforce nationalization policies," S&P said.

  • Suspected Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian cars

    Suspected Israeli settlers vandalized several vehicles belonging to Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in broad daylight in an incident caught by security cameras. It appeared to be the latest in a series of so-called “price tag” attacks, in which hard-line Israeli nationalists attack Palestinians and vandalize their property in response to Palestinian militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement activity. Footage carried by Israeli public broadcaster Kan appeared to show around 10 people, all wearing hoods and masks, puncturing the tires and smashing the windows of parked cars near the West Bank settlement of Shiloh.

  • Charge dropped against white woman who called police on Black bird-watcher

    Video of Amy Cooper calling 911 to report a Black man was threatening her in Central Park made national headlines.