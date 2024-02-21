HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado edges out Roscoe in the 2A Bi-District round to advance to the Area round

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tuesday night cap game over at Central High School was between the Eldorado Eagles and Roscoe in the 2A Bi-District round.

The Eagles just edged out Roscoe 51-42 in the 2A Bi-District round and are moving on to the Area round where they will take on Plains. Details on that matchup are TBD.

