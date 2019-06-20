HIGHLIGHTS-EU leaders meet to hammer out deal on climate, top jobs

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - The European Union's 28 national leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday to haggle over how ambitious their climate goals should be and who should navigate the bloc in coming years.





The leaders made the following comments on their way to the meeting.





GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

"Germany - conservatives as well as socialists - is committed to the spitzenkandidat principle. Not everyone in the European Council shares this position as we have known for quite some time. But we also have different discussions in parliament. So I think that the report that Council President Donald Tusk will present us today will make clear that there is still a range of problems. We will have an open discussion on the issue, so it can be that we will not yet see a result today. In my view this doesn't really pose much of a threat because - as I said after the European elections - our goal should be to find a solution by the time the European Parliament convenes for the first time so we can start work quickly. This means we still have a few days of time. Today is an important first day and what the president of the Council will tell us about his discussions is very important for me. On this basis we will hold our discussions.

We have to work step by step, respecting the opinions in the European Council but - and I underline this - at the same time respecting the European Parliament. We need a joint solution. It is not acceptable for the European Council to make a suggestion that will not be supported by the European Parliament at the end."





FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON

"We need personalities with competences, who share these ambitions, who have the credibility to do it, and I'll support the strongest personalities in that respect. We need gender balance for these nominations."





ESTONIAN PRIME MINISTER JURI RATAS

"My hope and the Estonian hope is that we will find the solution about the top positions at the end of this council. We are ready and we are open. For us, it is important to see geographic balance, demographic balance and also the gender balance. I understand it is quite a big opportunity and challenge but I really hope we find the best solution for our people in the EU and for our countries."





IRISH PRIME MINISTER LEO VARADKAR

"Yes, I certainly will (support Manfred Weber). It is our view that the largest party in the European Parliament, the party that won the European elections, that the president of the European Commission should fall to us and our candidate is Manfred Weber.

But I am also very well aware that other parties did well too and there's going to have to be a compromise and there is going to be a package.

The sense that I have is that we won't be in a position to elect a new Commission president or a new Council president today. The likelihood is that we will have to have another summit at the end of June or early July and that's not at all unusual in the European political process sometimes. It takes a few rounds. It's quicker to elect the pope very often than it is to fill these particular positions.

I anticipate that (an EU climate plan) is going to be agreed. I know there are some countries that have reservations, understandable reservations, but we want the European Union to be a leader when it comes o climate action, leading the way for China, India and the U.S. I anticipate that will be agreed today, but I can't say for sure."





LUXEMBOURG PRIME MINISTER XAVIER BETTEL

"What is more important than who because we'll discuss about the strategic agenda also today and we should really avoid an institutional crisis between us and between the European Parliament."





LATVIAN PRIME MINISTER ARTURS KRISJANIS KARINS

"(Asked on whether the new European Commission president should be a former head of government) It is a rhetorical question. It’s a little bit like beauty. It's in the eye of the beholder... make no doubt as far as the EPP's candidate Manfred Weber, I have worked with him for the past 10 years, he is extremely qualified for European politics."





POLISH PRIME MINISTER MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI

"We cannot agree, for now, to make the goals more ambitious because there have to be very clearly formulated conditions for compensation mechanisms for member states and regions, for industries.