Highlights, list of results from Thanksgiving football rivalry games in Massachusetts

A new chapter was added to storied high school football rivalries across Massachusetts on Thanksgiving as turkey day games were contested across the state.

Check out the list of results below:

Fairhaven 24, Dartmouth 21

West Springfield 37, Agawam 20

Medfield 25, Dover-Sherborn 7

Lynn Classical 8, Lynn English 6

North Attleboro 20, Attleboro 15

Ashland 35, Hopkinton 0

Braintree 33, Milton 19

Plymouth North 28, Plymouth South 7

Bellingham 20, Norton 13

Walpole 44, Weymouth 20

Bishop Fenwick 39, Maconomet Regional 3

Peabody Veterans Memorial 27, Saugus 6

Westford Academy 35, Acton-Boxboro 10

Milford 31, Taunton 21

Boston Latin 19, Boston English/New Mission 6

Marblehead 28, Swampscott 21

North Middlesex Regional 28, Manchester Essex 8

Scituate 13, Hingham 10

Bay Path RVT 42, Oxford 34

Bridgewater-Raynham 22, Brockton 7

Belmont 47, Watertown 0

Westboro 28, Algonquin Regional 6

Bourne 36, Wareham 26

Georgetown/Pentucket Regional 21, Triton Regional 7

Middleboro 56, Carver 0

Longmeadow 27, East Longmeadow 7

South Hadley 20, Holyoke 6

Abington 46, Whitman-Hanson Regional 6

Framingham 15, Natick 13

Needham 21, Wellesley 7

Tantasqua Regional 17, Shepherd Hill Regional 14

Wachusett Regional 31, Shrewsbury 22

Winthrop 22, Revere 0

North Quincy 43, Quincy 20

Andover 27, North Andover 13

Hudson 41, Marlboro 0

Haverhill 20, Lowell 12

Keefe Tech 28, Minuteman Regional 6

Greater New Bedford Regional 27, Diman RVT 8

Westwood 53, Holliston 36

Doherty Memorial 32, Burncoat 6

West Boylston/Tahanto 50, Maynard 20

Foxboro 30, Mansfield 17

Arlington 27, Waltham 7

Tyngsboro 44, Groton-Dunstable 22

Case 26, Atlantis/Westport 0

Cambridge Rindge & Latin 43, Somerville 20

Uxbridge 35, Northbridge 14

Millis 14, Medway 0

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 42, Seekonk 16

Apponequet Regional 36, Old Rochester Regional 21

Sharon 42, Oliver Ames 6

Mashpee 22, Sandwich 15

Narragansett Regional 40, Murdock 8

Littleton 35, Ayer Shirley 18

Auburn 18, Leicester 7

Grafton 14, Millbury 0

Salem 35, Beverly 14

Tewksbury Memorial 29, Wilmington 19

Athol 40, Mahar Regional 8

Blackstone-Millville 40, Sutton 6

Hull 10, Cohasset 3

Medford 30, Malden 14

Newburyport 44, Amesbury 26

Franklin County Tech 42, Smith Vo-Tech 6

Clinton 42, Nashoba Regional 14

O’Bryant 36, Boston Latin Academy 6

Wayland 49, Weston 18

Norwood 15, Dedham 12

Blackstone Valley RVT 35, Nipmuc Regional 14

Woburn Memorial 20, Winchester 17

New Bedford 26, Durfee 21

Bartlett 10, Southbridge 8

Xaverian Brothers 23, St. John’s Prep 21

Chicopee Comp 38, Chicopee 0

Lynnfield 34, North Reading 0

Lincoln-Sudbury 35, Newton South 7

Cape Cod RVT 16, Upper Cape Cod RVT 6

Stoneham 39, Reading Memorial 0

Danvers 35, Gloucester 0

Northeast Metro RVT 16, Essex Tech 14

Canton 19, Stoughton 0

Catholic Memorial 50, Boston College High 22

Newton North 42, Brookline 21

Rockland 42, East Bridgewater 21

Central Catholic 17, Lawrence 14

West Bridgewater 48, Southeastern RVT 0

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 25, Nauset Regional 32

Hamilton-Wenham Regional 34, Ipswich 0

Norwell 32, Hanover 11

Wakefield Memorial 7, Melrose 3

Bedford 34, Burlington 19

Pembroke 27, Silver Lake Regional 21

Concord-Carlisle 33, Lexington 6

