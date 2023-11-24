Highlights, list of results from Thanksgiving football rivalry games in Massachusetts
A new chapter was added to storied high school football rivalries across Massachusetts on Thanksgiving as turkey day games were contested across the state.
MA 2023 Super Bowls: The dates & times are set for the high school championships at Gillette Stadium
Check out the list of results below:
Fairhaven 24, Dartmouth 21
West Springfield 37, Agawam 20
Medfield 25, Dover-Sherborn 7
Lynn Classical 8, Lynn English 6
North Attleboro 20, Attleboro 15
Ashland 35, Hopkinton 0
Braintree 33, Milton 19
Plymouth North 28, Plymouth South 7
Bellingham 20, Norton 13
Walpole 44, Weymouth 20
Bishop Fenwick 39, Maconomet Regional 3
Peabody Veterans Memorial 27, Saugus 6
Westford Academy 35, Acton-Boxboro 10
Milford 31, Taunton 21
Boston Latin 19, Boston English/New Mission 6
Marblehead 28, Swampscott 21
North Middlesex Regional 28, Manchester Essex 8
Scituate 13, Hingham 10
Bay Path RVT 42, Oxford 34
Bridgewater-Raynham 22, Brockton 7
Belmont 47, Watertown 0
Westboro 28, Algonquin Regional 6
Bourne 36, Wareham 26
Georgetown/Pentucket Regional 21, Triton Regional 7
Middleboro 56, Carver 0
Longmeadow 27, East Longmeadow 7
South Hadley 20, Holyoke 6
Abington 46, Whitman-Hanson Regional 6
Framingham 15, Natick 13
Needham 21, Wellesley 7
Tantasqua Regional 17, Shepherd Hill Regional 14
Wachusett Regional 31, Shrewsbury 22
Winthrop 22, Revere 0
North Quincy 43, Quincy 20
Andover 27, North Andover 13
Hudson 41, Marlboro 0
Haverhill 20, Lowell 12
Keefe Tech 28, Minuteman Regional 6
Greater New Bedford Regional 27, Diman RVT 8
Westwood 53, Holliston 36
Doherty Memorial 32, Burncoat 6
West Boylston/Tahanto 50, Maynard 20
Foxboro 30, Mansfield 17
Arlington 27, Waltham 7
Tyngsboro 44, Groton-Dunstable 22
Case 26, Atlantis/Westport 0
Cambridge Rindge & Latin 43, Somerville 20
Uxbridge 35, Northbridge 14
Millis 14, Medway 0
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 42, Seekonk 16
Apponequet Regional 36, Old Rochester Regional 21
Sharon 42, Oliver Ames 6
Mashpee 22, Sandwich 15
Narragansett Regional 40, Murdock 8
Littleton 35, Ayer Shirley 18
Auburn 18, Leicester 7
Grafton 14, Millbury 0
Salem 35, Beverly 14
Tewksbury Memorial 29, Wilmington 19
Athol 40, Mahar Regional 8
Blackstone-Millville 40, Sutton 6
Hull 10, Cohasset 3
Medford 30, Malden 14
Newburyport 44, Amesbury 26
Franklin County Tech 42, Smith Vo-Tech 6
Clinton 42, Nashoba Regional 14
O’Bryant 36, Boston Latin Academy 6
Wayland 49, Weston 18
Norwood 15, Dedham 12
Blackstone Valley RVT 35, Nipmuc Regional 14
Woburn Memorial 20, Winchester 17
New Bedford 26, Durfee 21
Bartlett 10, Southbridge 8
Xaverian Brothers 23, St. John’s Prep 21
Chicopee Comp 38, Chicopee 0
Lynnfield 34, North Reading 0
Lincoln-Sudbury 35, Newton South 7
Cape Cod RVT 16, Upper Cape Cod RVT 6
Stoneham 39, Reading Memorial 0
Danvers 35, Gloucester 0
Northeast Metro RVT 16, Essex Tech 14
Canton 19, Stoughton 0
Catholic Memorial 50, Boston College High 22
Newton North 42, Brookline 21
Rockland 42, East Bridgewater 21
Central Catholic 17, Lawrence 14
West Bridgewater 48, Southeastern RVT 0
Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 25, Nauset Regional 32
Hamilton-Wenham Regional 34, Ipswich 0
Norwell 32, Hanover 11
Wakefield Memorial 7, Melrose 3
Bedford 34, Burlington 19
Pembroke 27, Silver Lake Regional 21
Concord-Carlisle 33, Lexington 6
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW