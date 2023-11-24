Highlights, list of results from Thanksgiving football rivalry games in Massachusetts

Butch Stearns,Boston25News.com Staff
·3 min read

A new chapter was added to storied high school football rivalries across Massachusetts on Thanksgiving as turkey day games were contested across the state.

MA 2023 Super Bowls: The dates & times are set for the high school championships at Gillette Stadium

Check out the list of results below:

  • Fairhaven 24, Dartmouth 21

  • West Springfield 37, Agawam 20

  • Medfield 25, Dover-Sherborn 7

  • Lynn Classical 8, Lynn English 6

  • North Attleboro 20, Attleboro 15

  • Ashland 35, Hopkinton 0

  • Braintree 33, Milton 19

  • Plymouth North 28, Plymouth South 7

  • Bellingham 20, Norton 13

  • Walpole 44, Weymouth 20

  • Bishop Fenwick 39, Maconomet Regional 3

  • Peabody Veterans Memorial 27, Saugus 6

  • Westford Academy 35, Acton-Boxboro 10

  • Milford 31, Taunton 21

  • Boston Latin 19, Boston English/New Mission 6

  • Marblehead 28, Swampscott 21

  • North Middlesex Regional 28, Manchester Essex 8

  • Scituate 13, Hingham 10

  • Bay Path RVT 42, Oxford 34

  • Bridgewater-Raynham 22, Brockton 7

  • Belmont 47, Watertown 0

  • Westboro 28, Algonquin Regional 6

  • Bourne 36, Wareham 26

  • Georgetown/Pentucket Regional 21, Triton Regional 7

  • Middleboro 56, Carver 0

  • Longmeadow 27, East Longmeadow 7

  • South Hadley 20, Holyoke 6

  • Abington 46, Whitman-Hanson Regional 6

  • Framingham 15, Natick 13

  • Needham 21, Wellesley 7

  • Tantasqua Regional 17, Shepherd Hill Regional 14

  • Wachusett Regional 31, Shrewsbury 22

  • Winthrop 22, Revere 0

  • North Quincy 43, Quincy 20

  • Andover 27, North Andover 13

  • Hudson 41, Marlboro 0

  • Haverhill 20, Lowell 12

  • Keefe Tech 28, Minuteman Regional 6

  • Greater New Bedford Regional 27, Diman RVT 8

  • Westwood 53, Holliston 36

  • Doherty Memorial 32, Burncoat 6

  • West Boylston/Tahanto 50, Maynard 20

  • Foxboro 30, Mansfield 17

  • Arlington 27, Waltham 7

  • Tyngsboro 44, Groton-Dunstable 22

  • Case 26, Atlantis/Westport 0

  • Cambridge Rindge & Latin 43, Somerville 20

  • Uxbridge 35, Northbridge 14

  • Millis 14, Medway 0

  • Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 42, Seekonk 16

  • Apponequet Regional 36, Old Rochester Regional 21

  • Sharon 42, Oliver Ames 6

  • Mashpee 22, Sandwich 15

  • Narragansett Regional 40, Murdock 8

  • Littleton 35, Ayer Shirley 18

  • Auburn 18, Leicester 7

  • Grafton 14, Millbury 0

  • Salem 35, Beverly 14

  • Tewksbury Memorial 29, Wilmington 19

  • Athol 40, Mahar Regional 8

  • Blackstone-Millville 40, Sutton 6

  • Hull 10, Cohasset 3

  • Medford 30, Malden 14

  • Newburyport 44, Amesbury 26

  • Franklin County Tech 42, Smith Vo-Tech 6

  • Clinton 42, Nashoba Regional 14

  • O’Bryant 36, Boston Latin Academy 6

  • Wayland 49, Weston 18

  • Norwood 15, Dedham 12

  • Blackstone Valley RVT 35, Nipmuc Regional 14

  • Woburn Memorial 20, Winchester 17

  • New Bedford 26, Durfee 21

  • Bartlett 10, Southbridge 8

  • Xaverian Brothers 23, St. John’s Prep 21

  • Chicopee Comp 38, Chicopee 0

  • Lynnfield 34, North Reading 0

  • Lincoln-Sudbury 35, Newton South 7

  • Cape Cod RVT 16, Upper Cape Cod RVT 6

  • Stoneham 39, Reading Memorial 0

  • Danvers 35, Gloucester 0

  • Northeast Metro RVT 16, Essex Tech 14

  • Canton 19, Stoughton 0

  • Catholic Memorial 50, Boston College High 22

  • Newton North 42, Brookline 21

  • Rockland 42, East Bridgewater 21

  • Central Catholic 17, Lawrence 14

  • West Bridgewater 48, Southeastern RVT 0

  • Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 25, Nauset Regional 32

  • Hamilton-Wenham Regional 34, Ipswich 0

  • Norwell 32, Hanover 11

  • Wakefield Memorial 7, Melrose 3

  • Bedford 34, Burlington 19

  • Pembroke 27, Silver Lake Regional 21

  • Concord-Carlisle 33, Lexington 6

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories