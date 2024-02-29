Here are highlights of Patrick Mahomes’ workout at the NFL Combine in 2017

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a plea Wednesday night.

“As the combine starts this week! All i ask is that @nflnetwork doesn’t use my 40 overlay anymore,” Mahomes joked on X as he added three laughing emoji.

Overlays show multiple videos of people running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Mahomes ran a 4.80-second 40-yard dash at the Combine in 2017, which wasn’t exactly classified as blazing, but was pretty good for a quarterback.

And, as fans have come to learn, Mahomes has proved to be effective running the ball in the NFL.

Mahomes also had a 4.08-second shuttle run, a 6.88-second three-cone drill, a vertical leap of 30 inches and a 114-inch broad jump (9 1/2 feet).

Here is video of Mahomes at that 2017 NFL Combine.

7 years ago today, Patrick Mahomes showed off his skills at the NFL Combine



: @NFL pic.twitter.com/UmsC8tlG1G — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) February 21, 2024

This is what Lance Zierlein wrote about Mahomes on the NFL’s website in 2017: “Mahomes is a big, confident quarterback who brings a variety of physical tools to the party, but he’s developed some bad habits and doesn’t have a very repeatable process as a passer. Mahomes’ ability to improvise and extend plays can lead to big plays for his offense, but he will have to prove he can operate with better anticipation and be willing to take what the defense gives him in order to win from the pocket. Mahomes will be a work in progress, but he’s a high ceiling, low floor prospect.”