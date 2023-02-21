HIGHLIGHTS-Putin's address to Russia's parliament

2
·4 min read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin updated Russia's elite on Tuesday on the war in Ukraine, nearly one year to the day since ordering an invasion that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War.

Here are highlights from his speech, delivered to members of both houses of parliament and to military commanders and soldiers.

HISTORIC TIME

"I am making this address at a time which we all know is a difficult, watershed moment for our country, a time of cardinal, irreversible changes around the world, the most important historic events that shape the future of our country and our people, when each of us bears a colossal responsibility."

PROTECTING PEOPLE OF DONBAS

"Step by step, carefully and consistently, we will resolve the tasks facing us. Since 2014, the (people of the) Donbas had been fighting, defending their right to live on their own land, to speak their native language. They fought and did not give up in the conditions of blockade and constant shelling, undisguised hatred on the part of the Kyiv regime. They believed and expected that Russia would come to their rescue. Meanwhile, we did our best to solve this problem by peaceful means. We patiently tried to negotiate a peaceful way out of this most difficult conflict, but a completely different scenario was being prepared behind our backs."

HOSTAGE OF WEST

"I have already said many times that the people of Ukraine have become the hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western overlords, who have effectively occupied this country in the political, military and economic sense... Today's Ukrainian regime essentially serves not the national interests but those of third countries."

ECONOMIC RECONSTRUCTION

"We have already begun and will continue to build up a large-scale programme for the socio-economic recovery and development of these new subjects of the Federation (territory annexed from Ukraine). We are talking about reviving enterprises and jobs in the ports of the Sea of Azov, which has again become an inland sea of Russia, and building new modern roads, as we did in Crimea."

EXISTENTIAL THREAT TO RUSSIA

"The elites of the West do not hide their purpose... That is, they intend to transform a local conflict into a phase of global confrontation. This is exactly how we understand it all and we will react accordingly, because in this case we are talking about the existence of our country. But they also cannot fail to realize that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield. Therefore, they are conducting more and more aggressive information attacks against us.

CULTURE WARS

"They distort historical facts, constantly attack our culture, the Russian Orthodox Church, and other traditional religions of our country. Look at what they do with their own peoples: the destruction of the family, cultural and national identity, perversion, and the abuse of children are declared the norm. And priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages... As it became known, the Anglican Church plans to consider the idea of a gender-neutral God... Millions of people in the West understand they are being led to a real spiritual catastrophe.

"...It is obvious that the West will try to undermine and split our society, rely on national traitors, who at all times have the same poison - contempt for their fatherland and a desire to make money by selling this poison to those who are ready to pay for it."

CRITICISM OF UNITED STATES

"I want to emphasise that... no country in the world has as many military bases abroad as the United States. There are hundreds of them... around the world.

"The whole world has seen them withdraw from fundamental armaments agreements, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. They unilaterally tore apart the fundamental agreements that maintain world peace. Why did they do this? Just because they could."

RUSSIA'S ECONOMY

"They (Western countries) want to make the (Russian) people suffer (with sanctions)... but their calculations did not materialise. The Russian economy and the management turned out to be much stronger than they thought...

"Many basic civilian sectors of the domestic economy not only have not shrunk, but have actually increased production... Russian farmers harvested a record crop of over 150 million tons of grain, including over 100 million tons of wheat. By the end of the agricultural year, that is, by June 30, 2023, we will be able to bring the total volume of grain exports to 55-60 million tons. Even 10-15 years ago that seemed like a fairy tale, an impossible plan...

"... Those imposing sanctions are punishing themselves. They have caused price hikes, job losses, an energy crisis. And we hear them telling their own people that the Russians are to blame... Russia’s economy and administrative system have turned out to be much more resilient than the West thought." (Reporting by Reuters)

Recommended Stories

  • Premium-Grade Iron Ore Piles Up at Africa’s Top Producer Amid Rail Constraints

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc’s South African iron ore unit said rail and port bottlenecks mean stockpiles of the steelmaking ingredient are continuing to build at its mines.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapSouth Africa’s state-owned rai

  • Ukraine's unlikely wartime leader Zelenskyy instills hope

    A year ago, with Russian forces bearing down on Ukraine’s capital, Western leaders feared for the life of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and advised him to flee. “We are all here,” Zelenskyy said in a declaration of their determination to stay in Kyiv and defend Ukraine’s independence. From the first days of the war, when few expected Ukraine’s army to hold up against a Russian onslaught, Zelenskyy has inspired Ukrainians to fight.

  • Russian rouble weakens ahead of Putin address to parliament

    The rouble weakened on Tuesday despite increased demand for the currency ahead of month-end tax payments as President Vladimir Putin prepares to update Russia's political and military elite on the Ukraine conflict. At 0732 GMT the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 75.05, edging closer to an almost 10-month low of 75.30 hit on Friday. Putin will address members of both houses of parliament on Tuesday, nearly a year since despatching tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in a move that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War.

  • Hungary flags further possible delay in access to EU funds -report

    Hungary's European Union funds negotiator on Monday flagged a further possible delay in access to billions of euros of recovery money, saying ironing out remaining issues with Brussels over democratic reforms could last until the summer. Hungary can receive some 5.8 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in free grants and a further 9.6 billion euros in cheap loans from the EU, but the bloc has suspended any payments until Budapest's nationalist government implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption.

  • LeBron James with an alley oop vs the Team Giannis

    LeBron James (Team LeBron) with an alley oop vs the Team Giannis, 02/19/2023

  • Saudi Oil Revenue Drop Rounds Off Year of $326 Billion Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia’s receipts from oil sales abroad fell for a sixth straight month but still capped a year that saw the kingdom rack up the highest annual income during Mohammed bin Salman’s time as

  • Voters picking McEachin successor in Virginia's 4th District

    Voters in a Richmond-based Virginia congressional district will settle a special election Tuesday for the open seat previously held by the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, who died in November shortly after being elected to a fourth term. Democratic nominee Jennifer McClellan, a veteran state legislator who if elected would be the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress, is widely seen as the heavy favorite. “Jenn’s going to win this race,” U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine declared at a rally Saturday for McClellan in Richmond.

  • Letters: Roald Dahl knew better than ‘sensitivity readers’ how to write stories that appeal to children

    SIR – As the sales director who accompanied Roald Dahl on rare signing sessions and sat behind a row of Oompa-Loompas at the preview of the first film version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, I am certain he would have been furious at Puffin’s rewording of passages in his books (“How ‘sensitivity readers’ rewrote Roald Dahl”, Features, February 18).

  • Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar stretchered off

    Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute free-kick to give Paris Saint-Germain a 4-3 win over Lille in an extraordinary Ligue 1 game on Sunday in which Kylian Mbappe scored twice but Neymar was taken off on a stretcher with an ankle injury.Of immediate concern to PSG is the injury to Neymar, who looked to be in tears as he was helped onto a stretcher early in the second half after turning his right ankle.

  • Sen. Graham pushes for F-16s to Ukraine as US declares Russian actions 'crimes against humanity'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday pushed the Biden administration to provide more aid to Ukraine after Vice President Kamala Harris said Russia was committing "crimes against humanity" in its invasion. "I believe a decision will be imminent here when we get back to Washington that the administration will start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16" fighter jet, Graham, a prominent defense hawk, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz in an exclusive interview from the Munich Security Conference. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, appearing separately on "This Week," didn't say whether F-16s had been approved but noted that proper training for the Ukrainians was also important.

  • Biden in Ukraine: See photos of president in Kyiv nearly one year after Russia's invasion

    President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday, days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

  • Russians attack infrastructure facilities in Donetsk Oblast all day, killing and wounding people

    Russian occupiers attacked a school, an invincibility centre, residential buildings, industrial enterprises, and shops in Donetsk Oblast during the day; as a result, one person was killed and two were wounded.

  • The top investigator for the House Jan. 6 committee said it was hard to interview witnesses when '30 minutes later' their cooperation would leak

    Timothy Heaphy told The Times that he thinks at least four members of Trump's inner circle could be charged by the Justice Department.

  • Get ready to spring forward: Here's when daylight saving time 2023 begins

    With the impending start of spring, here's a brief explainer on daylight saving time, how it began, and how some states want it to be permanent.

  • McCarthy gives Fox News’s Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 Capitol surveillance footage

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has granted Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his team access to surveillance footage from the U.S. Capitol around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Carlson was granted access to some 41,000 hours of footage by McCarthy’s office, Axios first reported on Monday. A Fox News spokesperson confirmed…

  • Rep. Taylor Greene suggests 'national divorce' on Presidents Day

    Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., suggested that the United States go through a "national divorce" and have states separate along party lines on Presidents Day.

  • Macron knows he’s finished. He might just choose to resign

    It’s the rumour that’s been doing the rounds in Paris for almost three months. Emmanuel Macron has been finding the lack of a majority in the National Assembly frustrating: it’s a climbdown from his first term, when the party of the self-minted “Jupiter” enjoyed a 35-seat majority. The president is said to be toying with the idea of calling an early presidential election.

  • U.S. alerted Russia to Biden's secret Ukraine visit ahead of time

    "We did notify the Russians that President Biden would be traveling to Kyiv," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

  • China furious after US warns against arming Russia: ‘The US is in no position to tell China what to do’

    China exploded at the U.S. on Monday after the U.S. accused it of considering giving weapons to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, and said it's the U.S. that is stoking conflict.

  • MSNBC Guest Calls Nikki Haley 'Perfect Manchurian Candidate’ For White Supremacists

    The 2024 GOP presidential candidate is an "alpha Karen with brown skin," Wajahat Ali told Mehdi Hasan.