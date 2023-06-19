Highlights from the Renowned Hendricks Collection of the Gateway Museum

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This collection is impressive!

Broad Arrow Auctions is thrilled to present a selection of exceptional vehicles from the renowned Hendricks Collection, curated by Mr. John S. Hendricks. These captivating automobiles will be showcased at the upcoming Monterey auction on 17-18 August, held at the Monterey Jet Center as part of the Hagerty Motorlux event. With over 30 remarkable motor cars up for auction, most of which are offered without reserve, this flagship event promises to be an automotive enthusiast's dream come true.

1954 Oldsmobile F-88 Concept Car

Undoubtedly the star of the collection, the 1954 Oldsmobile F-88 Concept Car takes center stage. This iconic creation by Harley Earl, one of the foremost designers of General Motors' Motorama era, is a true gem. Of the three originally built, this restored beauty is the sole surviving example. Having spent years stored on E.L. Cord's Nevada ranch, it has been meticulously rebuilt and was previously part of the esteemed Gordon Apker collection. With its unmatched allure, this F-88 Concept Car is poised to captivate bidders, and its estimated value ranges between $2,000,000 and $3,000,000.

1930 Duesenberg Model J Hibbard & Darrin Transformable Cabriolet

Another standout piece from the collection is the 1930 Duesenberg Model J Hibbard & Darrin Transformable Cabriolet. Crafted by the renowned French coachbuilder, this exceptional vehicle boasts a rich history and retains its original chassis, firewall, engine, and body. Originally delivered to Spanish aristocrat Luis Martinez de las Rivas, it later embarked on a European tour with American socialite Lucius Humphrey and his family. After being part of prestigious collections, including the Pettit Family collection and owned by noted enthusiast Ray Bowersox, it is now available for passionate collectors. The estimated value for this extraordinary Duesenberg is projected to be between $1,200,000 and $1,500,000.

1961 Chrysler 300G Convertible

A post-war classic that exudes elegance, the 1961 Chrysler 300G Convertible is a truly rare find. This particular example stands out with its factory four-speed manual transmission, a highly uncommon feature, and its unique Pinehurst Green color. Formerly part of the renowned Pat McGroder muscle car collection, this Chrysler is believed to be one of fewer than four ever built. With an estimated value ranging from $175,000 to $225,000, this convertible is sure to attract the attention of collectors seeking a combination of style and exclusivity.

1913 Pierce-Arrow Model 38C Brougham and 1906 Cadillac Model H Coupe

The auction also features two exceptional vehicles from the Brass Era. The first is a stunning 1913 Pierce-Arrow Model 38C Brougham, offered without reserve. Meticulously restored, this example represents a rare body style and is expected to fetch considerable interest. The second Brass Era highlight is the 1906 Cadillac Model H Coupe, also offered without reserve. This beautifully restored vehicle exemplifies the elegance and craftsmanship of the time, making it an enticing prospect for collectors searching for unique classics.

1953 Cunningham C3 Vignale Coupe and 1967 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro SS

Representing the glory days of American automobiles, the 1953 Cunningham C3 Vignale Coupe and the 1967 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro SS embody the essence of American muscle and performance. The Cunningham C3, one of only 25 examples produced by Briggs Cunningham, was originally ordered by William A.M. Burden Jr., a member of the Vanderbilt family and an esteemed automobile aficionado. This exquisite coupe, boasting bespoke performance-inspired features, is believed to be one of just two built in this configuration. On the other hand, the Yenko Camaro SS is an unrivaled icon of American muscle, presenting itself in pristine condition with impeccable provenance.

The forthcoming Monterey auction, featuring highlights from the Hendricks Collection, is set to enthrall collectors and automotive enthusiasts alike. With an impressive lineup of exceptional vehicles, including the illustrious 1954 Oldsmobile F-88 Concept Car, the elegant 1930 Duesenberg Model J Hibbard & Darrin Transformable Cabriolet, and the rare 1961 Chrysler 300G Convertible, this event promises to be an unparalleled celebration of automotive history and craftsmanship. With each vehicle exuding its own unique charm, the auction presents an opportunity for discerning collectors to acquire remarkable pieces from a distinguished collection that has captured the imagination of automotive enthusiasts worldwide.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.