(Bloomberg) -- Below are the highlights of South Africa’s 2019 annual budget released by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Government gives power utility Eskom a record bailout, on condition it cuts costs23 billion rand a year for three years to cover debt-service costs and meet redemptionsFirst step in restructuring is a new transmission company, with independent board by mid-2019 - assets to include grid, substations, control center, and peak-power plantsEskom must cut costs of 20 billion rand a year by 2022, excluding reduction in the wage billGovernment plans to sell off a stake in the new transmission company“I want to make it clear: the national government is not taking on Eskom’s debt. Eskom took on the debt. It must ultimately repay it,” Mboweni saysBudget deficit widens because of Eskom and as revenue falls shortConsolidated deficit is seen at 4.5% of GDP in 2019-20. That’s up from 4.2% forecast in the October mid-term statementThe shortfall comes down to 4% in two yearsIt’s also higher for the current fiscal year (until end-March) at 4.2% compared with the previous projection of 4%Tax collection is 15.4 billion rand less than expected in October forecastPersonal income-tax brackets are not adjusted for inflation, with the bracket creep bringing in an extra 12.8 billion randNo change in corporate tax rate and VATDebt ratio averages about 0.5 percentage point higher, pushing through the 60%-to-GDP markGross debt is predicted to peak 60.2% of GDP in 2023-24 compared with the 59.6% given in OctoberThe spending ceiling is intact this year but breached after that, mainly because of EskomIt’s raised by 14 billion rand in the coming fiscal year, and 1.3 billion rand and 732 million rand the next two respectivelyThe increases are due to the money for Eskom, a new infrastructure fund and a census in 2021Budgeted spending on state-worker wages falls as the government offers early-retirement optionsThe government wants to change how it supports state companiesConsiders ending guarantees for operational purposes and a chief reorganization officer will be appointed whenever the state gives a guaranteeEquity partners will be found where possibleThe contingency reserve in the budget is raised to cover requests for money to ensure support is budget-neutral

