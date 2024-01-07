Here are highlights of State Journal-Register stories that had impact in 2023

Each day a small but dedicated group of State Journal-Register journalists set out to tell the stories of Springfield, Sangamon County, and central Illinois.

In telling those stories, our goal above all else is to inform but also to engage, enlighten, and entertain our readers.

Leisa Richardson

Over the last year, those stories have included explaining the impact of the post-Roe era on Illinois and how government shutdowns affect day-to-day operations in the state. We've alerted you to area restaurants with the most food safety complaints and kept you in the know about candidates seeking public office − from the sources of campaign funds to their backgrounds and stances on important issues. It is work that has an impact − large and small − on this community.

Here are other stories from SJ-R reporters that have exposed wrongdoing and shortcomings but also highlighted community positives.

More: Adams sentenced to 14 months in prison for involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

Sometimes, stories come about as follow-ups in ongoing coverage. Steven Spearie had reported on the Springfield-area people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the U.S. Capitol. Thomas B. Adams, Jr., a north side resident, was among those convicted for his part in the breach. "I wouldn't change anything I did," Adams told Spearie just days after his conviction and release on his own recognizance. Spearie's exclusive report reached the federal judge in Washington D.C., overseeing Adam's case. The comments landed Adams back in court and 30 days of confinement. He eventually was sentenced to federal prison on the insurrection-related charges.

Our reports include short takes and deep dives into issues that shed light on government and elsewhere. One such example was a listing of the 10 top-paid officials in Springfield and Sangamon County. The list was simple but brightly illuminated the lack of gender and racial diversity among our top taxpayer-supported jobs.

Reporter Patrick Keck brought attention to how Illinois uses and pays prison laborers. While the Illinois Department of Corrections has made some changes, advocates liken the situation to "slave labor." Legislators have proposed bills setting minimum standards for the incarcerated on work release or work training programs and are expected to continue the effort.

More: Thousands of jobs, pennies on the dollar: How Illinois uses prison labor

Keck also kept tabs on Navigator CO2 Ventures' plan to build a 1,350-mile plus, $3.4 billion pipeline through Illinois and four other Midwestern states to remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere and store it underground. We published stories explaining the path of the pipeline that touched Sangamon, Christian, and other nearby counties, why Sangamon County objected to the plan, the safety concerns of mostly rural residents, and the failure of at least one similar pipeline. The coverage elevated the voices of rural communities that often go unheard. The company scrapped the plan in October after having difficulties selling it primarily over those safety concerns.

In 2023, we supported projects such as Friend-In-Deed which provides food to people during the holiday season. And as we've done for the last 60 years, we recognized a deserving community volunteer with the First Citizen Award. Patricia Benanti, "the face of St. Martin de Porres Center," received the esteemed honor.

We remain committed in 2024 to telling the stories, asking hard questions of those in power, and being a voice for the voiceless, all for the betterment of our community − every single day.

As always, thank you for reading the SJ-R and for supporting local news.

Leisa Richardson is executive editor of The State Journal-Register and Lincoln Courier.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: The State Journal-Register is committed to storytelling with impact