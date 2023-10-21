Highlights: Tates Creek, Mercer back to district title form; Douglass, LCA, LexCath roll

Tates Creek (6-3) overcame a difficult, lessons-packed September to take its first district championship under head coach Jonathan Hawks with a 35-6 victory over Henry Clay (0-9).

“Those kids, especially those seniors, they’ve faced a lot of adversity over the last four years,” Hawks said, “and I feel like that they deserve the opportunity to feel what they feel currently, right now in this moment.”

Hawks’ seniors, through nine games, have strung together more wins this season than any other during their tenure — and they’ve come a long way since their 0-6 freshman campaign.

After an electric 3-0 start this year with wins over Eastern, Madison Southern and North Oldham, the Commodores struggled against Frederick Douglass, Bryan Station and Ballard. Those three consecutive losses weren’t pleasant, but Hawks said the tough matchups were important for his roster.

“They learned that, at the end of the day, in order for us to become the program that we want to become, we have to go through those tough games in order to learn what things we still need to improve on as an overall program,” Hawks said. “Our program is still, in my mind, I feel like we’re still in a place where we’re still growing. We’re still trying to develop off the field, on the field attitudes that kind of gear us towards a mentality that takes us to another level. And with that, our kids understand that like, ‘You’re gonna go against teams that are tougher than you.’”

The Commodores trusted the process — and each other — and regrouped, stronger and more determined than before. Since a 42-6 loss to Ballard on Sept. 22, Tates Creek strung together a trio of double-digit victories over Paul Laurence Dunbar, Lafayette and, on Friday, Henry Clay.

Against the Blue Devils, Tates Creek was guided by senior quarterback Andrew Witherington, who threw for 223 yards and two scores and rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

Witherington was first to find the end zone, scoring on a 2-yard run about halfway through the second quarter. Not long after, Logan Julian rushed for a 2-yard score to put the Commodores up 14-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, Witherington ran for a 13-yard score and connected with Marquevion Smith on a 14-yard touchdown reception. He also hit Senator Clay with a 25-yarder in the fourth after Henry Clay kicker Ethan Cooper nailed a pair of field goals.

“(Witherington is) a very, very big part of our team,” Hawks said. “He’s a passionate individual. His heart and his passion together, it just equals what a football player is. I mean he works hard, he takes it personal, every drive. Whether it be a touchdown or whether it be a three-and-out. He takes everything very personal and he tries to bounce back to make sure his team knows that at the end of the day, we always have a chance as long as he’s the quarterback.”

The Commodores will look to continue building with next week’s home matchup against West Jessamine.

WEEK 10 RECAPS

Here are highlights from Week 10 of Friday’s high school football action.

Mercer County 48, Garrard County 20: The Titans (8-1) picked up their first district title since 2015 — and first under head coach Craig Yeast — with dominant tight end play and strong quarterback leadership against the Golden Lions (3-6).

“We had three touchdowns from our tight ends tonight,” Yeast laughed, “which has never happened.”

After a pair of touchdowns from senior running back Denim Griffieth put the Titans up 13-0, tight ends Landon Yates and Jacob Sanford took over, pulling in a trio of Thaddeus Mays touchdown passes between the two of them.

Yates scored on an 18-yard TD reception late in the second quarter, and again on a 52-yard connection in the third to answer Garrard County’s first score of the game. Sanford found his way to the end zone early in the fourth quarter in response to Garrard’s second and final touchdown of the game. Every time the Golden Lions managed a score, Yates and Sanford made a statement. It’s not something you’d typically see from Mercer County, but Yeast said it was time to let the duo have their moment.

“Well, they’re big targets that Thaddeus can really see,” Yeast said. “And they both have excellent hands. Anytime you ask your tight ends to block as much as we do, it’s always good to reward them.”

Mays had a score of his own in the third quarter, a 10-yard QB keeper.

“Thaddeus has become more of a leader,” Yeast said. “As the year goes on, he’s making better decisions. We asked him to run downhill a little bit more, and he answered that. He’s started to run. Tonight he ran the ball well, he threw the ball well. He really managed our offense extremely well.”

Next week, the Titans host Lincoln County on their senior night. And, though Mercer County’s 12 seniors have already achieved a huge goal in winning a district championship, they’re not done yet.

“I just think that it’s proof that if you really, really work hard and you go after something, that you can accomplish anything as long as you work hard for it,” Yeast said. “Because no one is gonna give it to you. So I’m really happy for our players. I’m happy for our coaches. I’m happy for our parents.”

Frederick Douglass 50, George Rogers Clark 6: The Broncos (5-3) outgained the Cardinals (4-5) 290-80 in their lopsided, district title-clinching victory.

Cooper Ranvier put Frederick Douglass on the scoreboard first with a 37-yard touchdown reception. Aveion Chenault then scored back-to-back TDs (45-yard punt return, 29-yard catch) to give the Broncos a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Tay Tay Allen rushed for a 1-yard score early in the second quarter before Ranvier pulled in an 11-yard touchdown reception.

In the second half, Douglass piled on with a 30-yard run from Allen and an 18-yard TD reception from D’Andre Clay.

GRC’s Hayden Heath rushed for a 3-yard score in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.

Paul Laurence Dunbar 16, Lafayette 14: The Bulldogs (3-6) staved off a second-half comeback attempt by the Generals (2-7) to earn a road win.

Dunbar wide receiver Kyan Hall put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with a 10-yard run in the second quarter. Lafayette answered in the third with an 18-yard touchdown pass caught by Kevin Amuri, but Noe Kayembe rushed for a 1-yard score at the end of the quarter to put Dunbar back on top.

Early in the fourth, the Bulldogs got a safety before AJ Nichols ran for a 3-yard touchdown to bring the Generals within two for the final score of the game.

Bryan Station 49, Madison Central 3: The Defenders (6-3) dominated the Indians (3-7) for four quarters to get the road win.

Bryan Station got first half touchdowns from Bayubahe Benit (3-yard run), Kalen Washington (3- and 16-yard runs) and JT Haskins (4-yard catch).

In the second half, the Defenders added touchdowns by Washington (91-yard run), Kamani Barbour (75-yard catch) and Taeandre Clark (3-yard run).

Lexington Christian 55, Washington County 12: Brady Hensley rushed for 255 yards and five touchdowns and the Eagles (8-1) defeated the Commanders (7-3). LCA quarterback Cutter Boley threw for 119 yards and two scores.

Hensley rushed for Lexington Christian’s first four touchdowns (3, 28, 28 and 58 yards) in the first half. Parker Chaney caught a pair of touchdown passes (1 and 32 yards) in the third quarter before Hensley rushed for a 55-yard score.

Beau Baker found the end zone for Washington County on a 12-yard TD reception in the final seconds of the second quarter.

Leland Edwards ran for a 15-yard LCA touchdown and Noah Reynolds caught a 3-yard TD pass for the Commanders in the fourth quarter.

Lexington Catholic 72, Pendleton County 0: The Knights (5-4) rolled to the program’s second straight district championship and first under head coach Nick Baisch as nine players had a role in the scores against Pendleton County (0-9).

Quarterback Jackson Wasik had a pair of rushing TDs to lead the band. Alex Rayyan, Isaiah Mashni, Conner Lineberry and Charlie Lush notched rushing TDs. Tanner Pedroche and Max Koch had receiving TDs; Matthew Kern and Grady Lamonica had those TD passes..

Madison Southern 39, West Jessamine 7: The Eagles (5-5), who began the season 2-5, got rolling in district play and won their third straight game and their district title with a dominating performance over the Colts (6-3). Stephen Whitehead, Ethan Moore each scored twice and Braden Kelley got into the end zone on a 9-yard rush and a punt return as Madison Southern was never threatened. Gabriel Smith’s 3-yard TD pass to to Eli Nickell came late in the game for West Jessamine.

Franklin County 49, Western Hills 0: The Flyers (9-0) completed their undefeated run in Class 4A’s District 4 with a rout of their county rival Wolverines (2-7). DuRi Trahan threw for 272 yards and one TD and ran for another. Christian Moore and Gavin Hurst had rushing scores. Moore threw in a 5-yard TD pass to Brennan Robinson. Jaizon Collins had the other TD catch, a 50-yarder.

Woodford County 40, Anderson County 0: Justus Wertzler threw a pair of TD passes to Leland Taylor, including a 50-yarder, and the Yellow Jackets (6-2) rebounded from last week’s loss to Scott County. Kenneth Grider added a 42-yard pick six and Logan Ford nailed 38- and 42-yard field goals. Graham Hodge and Wyatt Crowe also scored.

Boyle County 49, Wayne County 14: The Rebels (9-0) got a 60-yard TD run by Demauriah Brown on their first play from scrimmage and a pair of Montavin Quisenberry TDs in a game that reached the running clock margin less than two minutes into the second quarter. Sage Dawson had a 76-yard TD pass to Geordon Brown and a 23-yard TD run. Wayne County (6-3) scored on a pair of TD passes from Korbyn Edwards to Antajuan Dumphord in the second half.

Collins 21, South Oldham 20: Kade Goodin rushed for 124 yards and all three of his team’s TDs as the Titans (6-3) denied the Dragons a potential go-ahead two-point conversion by stuffing Jacob Finney ahead of the goal line with under a minute left in the game. Finney rushed for 312 yards and three TDs for South Oldham (6-4).

Campbell County 28, Great Crossing 22: The Camels (3-6) got 211 yards and a pair of TD passes from Nathan Smith, another TD pass from Gavin Richardson to Xavier Fancher, and two Kaden Rose field goals to fend off the Warhawks (1-8). Richardson and Carson Clark had the TD catches from Smith for Campbell. Clayton Shaddix had a pair of TD runs for Great Crossing, including a 54-yarder that cut Campbell’s lead to the final margin with 7:40 left in the game. Isaiah Johnson scored Great Crossing’s first TD.

Covington Catholic 50, Mason County 14: The Colonels (9-0) rode a strong second quarter to victory over the Royals (6-3).

Mason County struck first with a 13-yard touchdown reception by Landon Scilley in the first quarter. The Colonels got second quarter scores from Evan Pitzer (1-yard run), Andrew Bessler (4-yard run) and Dylan Gaiser (95-yard interception return).

In the third quarter, Pitzer rushed for a 2-yard score before Keshaun Thomas found the end zone on a 2-yard run for Mason County. Pitzer then connected with Braylon Miller on a 21-yard TD reception. In the fourth quarter, Covington Catholic scored on a 3-yard Bessler run and a Will Michels 6-yard rush.

Bell County 41, Clay County 20: Blake Burnett threw a pair of TD passes to go with a TD run while running back Daniel Thomas racked up 205 yards and two TDs rushing for the Bobcats (8-1). Kaleb Miller and Elijah Hampton each had short TD catches for Bell. Clay County (6-3) got a TD catch and a TD run from Aiden Wagers and 105 yards rushing and a TD catch by Lucas Allen.

