Highlights: UK basketball signee Travis Perry leads Lyon County to Lexington tourney title

Future UK men’s basketball guard Travis Perry put on a show Saturday night in Lexington.

In the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic championship game, Perry led his Lyon County High School team with 33 points as the Lyons — currently the favorites to win the Sweet 16 state tournament in March — topped host Lexington Catholic for the holiday tournament title 83-63.

In addition to his 33 points (which came on 11-for-17 shooting from the field and 7-for-11 shooting from 3-point range), Perry added five assists and five rebounds to help the Lyon County cause.

Highlights of Perry’s standout showing, which helped earn him tournament MVP honors, are below.

Perry’s performance came in front of a packed gym at LexCath, and the crowd included current members of the 2023-24 Kentucky men’s basketball team like Justin Edwards, Antonio Reeves and Adou Thiero.

Earlier in the tournament, UK head coach John Calipari was on hand along with Wildcats players to watch Perry play.

Perry — the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school boys basketball history — is one of four Kentucky men’s basketball signees set to join the Cats next season, and one of five 2024 recruits who have committed to UK.

The other Kentucky signees for 2024 are guard Boogie Fland and centers Somto Cyril and Jayden Quaintance.

Earlier this month, wing Billy Richmond also committed to Kentucky, but he can’t sign his national letter of intent to formally join the Wildcats until the spring.

Kentucky’s 2024 recruiting class is ranked as the second-best recruiting haul in the country, per 247 Sports.

Lyon County’s Travis Perry (11) is the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school boys basketball history. He scored 33 points to lead the Lyons to the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic championship on Saturday night at Lexington Catholic High School.

