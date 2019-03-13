This Highly Collectible 1978 Corvette Pace Car Has Only 99 Miles

Low mileage and upline powertrain options make this 1978 Corvette Pace Car a top collector’s pick.

The Chevrolet Corvette remains a staple of homebred automotive dominance. As a Pace Car for the Indianapolis 500, it's stepped into the respected position more times than any other model – serving on no-less than 15 occasions. This particular example represents the Corvette's inaugural designation as an Indy Pace Car, sporting a paltry 99 recorded miles on the odometer. The best part? It's now for sale and could be yours!



A probable candidate for the lowest mile 1978 Corvette Pace Car in existence, the Chevy further enhances itself upon closer scrutiny. Kept by its original owner since new, the car's form has been ultimately respected. Pledging to keep this Corvette immaculate and unrestored, the three-digit mileage barrier has never been crossed. As a direct result of such dedication, time has barely worn this forty-year-old slice of Americana. Even the original window stickers appear factory fresh.

For those of an Indy Car persuasion, the Corvette's decals are still boxed and included with the sale. Furthermore, to create maximum impact on those Rosetinted glasses, the vehicle currently showcases the remainder of its livery to handsome effect – a striking two-toned, black and silver paint job.



The pristinely kept fastback window, silver seats, mirrored T-top panels, unique spoilers, and polished aluminum red-striped wheels all add to the Chevy's provenance. Such attention to detail has also been lavished on the cabin, offering a complete time warp to its' next custodian.

Looks aside, this example also packs Chevy's more powerful L-82 engine option, which is backed by a four-speed manual gearbox. Such running gear makes the Corvette somewhat unique, as almost every Pace Car employed by Indy 500's organizers ran with automatic transmission.

Another attractive thing about this Corvette? It’s value. A quick search to compare prices with this advert yields listings and previous auction results that breach the $100K mark.



Sure, you can grab a cheaper example, but you’d be hard pressed to find another with such collector's status. Nothing can touch this example from GT Motor Cars. If you wanted to know what it was like to slide behind the wheel of a 1978 ‘Vette Pace Car when it was new, this is as close as you’ll probably get in 2019.



To see even more pictures that show the car in extreme detail, and to learn more about the Pace Car, check it out here.



