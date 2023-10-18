Highly decorated Fort Liberty warrant officer sent to prison in child rape case

A highly decorated Fort Liberty paratrooper was sentenced last week to 16 years in prison and a dishonorable discharge from the military for sexually abusing a child.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stuart P. Kelly, who was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at the time of his arrest, was sentenced by a military judge Oct. 10 after pleading guilty to charges of rape of a child and sexual abuse of a child, a spokesman for the division said.

According to court records, Kelly, 39, opted to appear before a military judge instead of a panel of Army officers.

According to the charge sheet, between Aug. 1, 2019, and May 7, 2022, Kelly made a child younger than 12 inappropriately touch him and engage in oral sex near Cameron.

The charge sheet stated Kelly also recorded videos of the sex acts.

Originally from Westbrook, Maine, he joined the Army in 2005. He became a warrant officer in 2016 and served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, receiving two Bronze Star Medals and a Purple Heart, said Capt. Matt Visser, spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps. Visser said that Kelly arrived at Fort Liberty in 2017 from the 75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield near Savannah, Georgia. Kelly graduated from Ranger School in 2006 and Advanced Airborne School in 2010. He was also awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge and earned Expert Infantryman and Master Parachutist badges.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Stuart Kelly of Fort Liberty sent to prison in sexual assault of child