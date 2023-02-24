‘Highly intoxicated’ Biloxi man sentenced for firing rounds of bullets at police officers

A Biloxi man will spend 20 years in prison for firing shots at two police officers who were trying to help calm him down after he threatened to kill himself and his wife, Harrison County District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Friday in a press release.

Michael David Wheeler pleaded guilty in Circuit Court on Wednesday. Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced him to 40 years, but suspended 20 years.

Biloxi police responded to a 911 call at a residence on Boss Husley Road on July 10, 2021, and were informed Wheeler had made the threats. He was in the back bedroom of a mobile home. The 51-year-old had recently been kicked out of the home in a domestic dispute with his wife.

Officers told Wheeler they were coming in the room to help him before opening the door. In return, Wheeler began firing a gun.

One of the officers said she could hear a bullet as it passed by her ear, Assistant District Attorney George Huffman said in court. The officers exited the trailer as Wheeler fired more rounds. Wheeler, who was described as “highly intoxicated,” came to the back door holding his weapon. He surrendered after officers fired two rounds.

Wheeler apologized to the police officers at sentencing.