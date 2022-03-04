Highly-paid Rhode Island judges among those receiving $3,000 'retention' bonuses

Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
·7 min read
Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell.
PROVIDENCE — Paul Suttell, the $250,041-a-year chief justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court, is both a lifetime appointee and a recipient of one of the $3,000 "retention bonuses" he approved for nonunion court employees.

His approval also guaranteed back-to-back $1,500 "retention bonuses" totaling $3,000 for at least 60 other lifetime appointees to the state court bench with six-figure salaries — and a phalanx of politically connected magistrates with 10-year appointments in most cases.

Those receiving the bonuses at the top of the state court pay ladder include the other life appointees to the Supreme Court:

Maureen McKenna Goldberg (salary $227,309), William Robinson ($214,267) and the two newest members, former Sen. Erin Lynch Prata ($189,424) and Melissa Long ($198,895).

The receiving line also includes:

Alice Gibney, the $225,116-a-year presiding justice of the Superior Court; Jeanne LaFazia, the $219,019-a-year chief judge of the District Court; Michael Forte, the $225,116-a-year chief judge of the Family Court; Richard Ferrieri, the $202,096-a-year chief judge of the Workers Compensation Court; and Domenic DiSandro, the $204,651-a-year chief magistrate of the state Traffic Tribunal, according to a rundown provided by the Department of Administration.

Rhode Island's term-limited state treasurer, congressional candidate Seth Magaziner, also chose to give bonuses to his nonunion employees, as did the legislature's Democratic leaders, as previously reported by The Journal.

In all, the bonuses went to 579 nonunion employees on the state payroll, who in many cases are "at will" employees of the appointed and elected state officials who hired them.

Searchable Database: RI non-union employees who received the bonuses and their salaries

'The most secure jobs in all of state government'

What was not immediately clear until the Department of Administration compiled a list of nonunion bonus recipients for The Journal and Channel 10 was the decision, by Suttell, a former Republican state legislator, to bestow the "retention bonuses" on lifetime appointees such as himself.

"If the point of the bonuses is to retain employees, the amounts should be commensurate with the risk of the employee leaving, and the employee's value to the state," John Marion, executive director of the citizens' advocacy group Common Cause, told The Journal.

"Providing everyone with the same fixed amount of money shows that these are either a poorly crafted policy, or are mislabeled, or both. This is particularly true in the judicial branch, where judges have lifetime appointments, with no mandatory retirement age.

"Those are the most secure jobs in all of state government," Marion said.

Workforce shortages: Should Rhode Island give bonuses to private-sector workers, as some states have done?

"Providing bonuses to employees for working through an unprecedented pandemic is not necessarily a bad idea. But mischaracterizing them as retention bonuses, and awarding them through opaque processes with seemingly no objective criteria, is not good policy," he said.

John Marion of Common Cause Rhode Island
John Marion of Common Cause Rhode Island

In response, court spokesman Craig Berke said it "has been a long-standing practice of the Judiciary to provide its employees (both union and non-union) with the same compensation and benefits as are extended to general state employees."

He said the phrase "retention bonus" is a mischaracterization because a retention bonus is "typically a payment made by an employer in consideration for an employee continuing to work for the employer for a specified period of time." In this case "no employment duration requirements were imposed by the executive branch."

As the judges view them, "these bonus payments are not true retention bonuses because they pertain to past, not prospective, employment."

Bonuses: The state's union employees are not the only ones getting the controversial $3,000 bonuses

So what are they? "In the spirit of appreciation for the perseverance they displayed over the course of the pandemic — during which the Judiciary did not cease to operate, not for a single day — we view these bonus payments as well-deserved compensation for our hard-working employees, judicial officers included," Berke said.

The story is a bit more complicated. The courts in Washington and Newport counties were closed from April to August 2020. There were no jury trials from March 2020 until March 2021; public access was limited and some employees worked from home. But Berke said the judiciary was open throughout.

Rationale for bonuses shifted

The incentives were initially offered by Gov. Dan McKee to members of the largest state employees union as an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19, then recast by McKee amid public furor as "retention bonuses" for union employees only.

Asked at a news conference why the bonuses were no longer tied to vaccination status in subsequent contracts, McKee said: "It should have been perceived as what it was. It was a retention tool to control percentage increases in a contract."

The agreement his administration struck with a coalition of unions on Dec. 23 described the bonuses this way: "To provide employees a retention bonus to remain employed with the state," $1,500 upon ratification of the agreement and another $1,500 on July 1, 2022.

In response to a Journal inquiry last week, a spokesman for the Department of Administration confirmed that the legislature, the courts, the treasurer and the University of Rhode Island had on their own decided to give the bonuses to their nonunion employees as well.

Asked when and why this unannounced decision was made, Berke told The Journal last week that Suttell and State Court Administrator Julie P. Hamil made the decision to extend the bonuses in January.

COVID Vaccine bonuses: RI Gov. Dan McKee calls $3,000 vaccination bonuses for state workers a 'misstep'

He said the two "consulted with our chief financial officer and determined there was enough money in our budget from turnover savings to apply retention payments to nonunion employees."

Moreover, "the chief justice and the state court administrator felt it would be unfair to create two camps in the workforce by providing bonuses to union employees and not to nonunion employees."

At this point, 24 individual bargaining units within state government have settled on new contracts that provide the first $1,500 "retention bonus" upon ratification and the second $1,500 on July 1. The bonuses are in addition to 2.5% wage increases the unions negoiated and were extended to most other employees.

The McKee administration never made the case that it was hemorrhaging state workers. But spokesman Matt Sheaff on Thursday said the number of filled positions "was at its lowest level in over a decade" in November, and there has been "difficulty filling open positions."

McKee opted against giving the bonuses to nonunion employees in the executive branch.

How much are the bonuses projected to cost?

"The $3,000 payments to union employees were estimated to cost $18 million in all funds" over two fiscal years, with $9.1 million coming out of the state's own revenue, and the rest out of federal and other funds. "Please note that these were estimates that are subject to change depending on final personnel projections and staffing levels,'' Department of Administration spokesman Derek Gomes said last week.

The bonuses given nonunion state employees would add about $1.7 million to that total.

Which unions represent workers eligible for the bonuses?

Unions with contracts containing the $3,000 bonuses include locals represented by: Rhode Island Council 94, AFSCME; National Education Association of Rhode Island; Howard Union of Teachers; International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 400 (IFPTE Local 400); Laborers' International Union of North America; National Association of Government Employees Local 79; Rhode Island Alliance of Social Service Employees Local 580 SEIU; Rhode Island Probation and Parole Association Clerical/Aides Unit and Supervisory/Counselor Units; Rhode Island State Employed Physicians Association; United Nurses and Allied Professionals Local 5019 (UNAP); and an arm of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers that represents counselors and the RI Court Reporters Association.

COVID by the numbers

Cases in R.I.: 356,627 (191 reported Thursday)

Negative tests in R.I.: 7,077,338 (9,072 reported Thursday; 2.1% positive rate)

R.I. COVID-related deaths: 3,415 (2 reported Thursday)

Rhode Islanders hospitalized with COVID: 106 (10 in intensive care)

Fully vaccinated in R.I.: 817,409 (938,086 at least partially vaccinated)

Cases in Mass.: 1,673,611

Mass. COVID-related deaths: 23,525

Cases in U.S.: 79,154,499

U.S. COVID-related deaths: 954,893

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI giving $3K retention bonuses to judges with lifetime appointments

