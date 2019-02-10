This Highly Popular Social Security Proposal Is Back and It May Pass the House

This may come as little surprise to many of you, but America's most important social program is on the verge of big problems. Although Social Security is currently keeping more than 22 million people out of poverty, its ability to provide a financial foundation for retired workers, the long-term disabled, and the survivors of deceased workers could soon be compromised.

According to the 2018 report from the Social Security Board of Trustees, ongoing demographic changes that include the retirement of baby boomers, increased longevity over many decades, growing income inequality, and lower recent fertility rates will push the program from generating net cash surpluses to net cash outflows very soon.

The good news is that there's nearly $2.9 trillion in asset reserves to help counteract these outflows for a period of time. However, by 2034, the entirety of this $2.9 trillion in excess cash is projected to be gone.

A person tightly gripping their Social Security card between their thumb and index finger. More

Image source: Getty Images.

If Social Security were to completely exhaust its asset reserves, it wouldn't go bankrupt or be insolvent. But it does signify the unsustainability of the existing payout schedule. With no excess assets, Social Security would be forced to reduce its monthly payouts to eligible beneficiaries by as much as 21% between 2034 and 2092, assuming Congress fails to raise additional revenue or cut expenditures. On a total dollar basis, the Trustees estimate the program will run a $13.2 trillion deficit between 2034 and 2092 -- a deficit that's widening each year it's not dealt with.

Clearly, something should be done to resolve Social Security's impending cash crunch. The big question has always been what that something should be. The answer may have been laid out this past week.

The Social Security 2100 Act is back, with a lot of support

Rep. John Larson, D-CT, first introduced Americans to the Social Security 2100 Act back in 2014, with his proposal gaining limelight but little support in Congress. It was then reintroduced in 2017 with the support of 156 Democrats in the House, but again with no formal vote on the House floor. Now, with Democrats in control of the House and more than 200 members of Larson's own party acting as sponsors, the Social Security 2100 Act is back -- and this time it could make some noise.

The Social Security 2100 Act aims to raise revenue such that no benefit cuts need to be made over the long term (i.e., the next 75 years). It also intends to expand benefits for current and future beneficiaries. According to Chief Actuary Stephen Goss, the estimated $13.2 trillion budget deficit between 2034 and 2092 would be replaced by a $2.1 trillion net surplus -- a $15.3 trillion swing.