Highly sought fugitive arrested after short chase; suspected in more than 20 car jackings, armed robberies

Police have arrested a highly sought fugitive wanted by the FBI and other police agencies in a series of armed robberies, car jackings, and assaults, officials said.

Christian Velez, 24, was taken into custody Friday night in New Britain after being wanted on multiple arrest warrants, including a federal warrant, in connection with robberies that started on September 2. Police said they suspect that Velez has been involved in more than 20 crimes.

A complaint that was previously unsealed showed that Velez would be charged with robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, prosecutors said.

Velez had been wanted by a multi-agency operation that eventually tracked him down, including the State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force, Statewide Firearms Trafficking Task Force and State Police Tactical Unit, as well as members of the New Britain police and the FBI New Haven Violent Crime Task Force.

“On several occasions in the past, Velez evaded attempts by several law enforcement agencies at taking him into custody, engaging officers in pursuits and further endangering the public,’' state police said in a statement. “During the morning hours, investigative efforts lead to Velez’s vehicle being located in the city of New Britain. Detectives observed Velez attempting to leave the area in his vehicle, striking two state police vehicles in the process. Velez immediately tried to flee the area on foot. Officers from New Britain police were on scene and assisted in taking Velez into custody without further incident. This operation was completed successfully and with no injuries.’'

The FBI had been offering a reward up to $25,000 and had been asking for tips leading to Velez’s arrest and conviction. The FBI had warned that Velez should be considered armed and dangerous.

While Velez’s most recent address had been unknown, officials said he had been a Connecticut resident in the past.

Velez was driven to state police Troop H in Hartford, where his bond was set at $2.5 million. State police said the investigation is continuing, and further charges are expected.

