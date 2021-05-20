'Highly suspicious': Mikayla Miller's mother, civil rights leaders dispute medical examiner's ruling; police release records

Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
·5 min read

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A day after the state medical examiner’s ruled that Mikayla Miller died by suicide, her mother and supporters are saying they do not accept the findings.

“I do not believe that my daughter committed suicide,” Calvina Strothers said Wednesday during an audio news conference. “That’s nothing I’m willing to entertain.”

Miller, 16, was found dead on April 18 near her home in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. According to the death certificate, which was released Tuesday, the manner of death was suicide and the cause was asphyxiation by hanging.

Strothers on Wednesday was joined at the news conference by nationally known civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump; David Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition; Tito Jackson, a former member of the Boston City Council; and Monica Cannon-Grant, CEO and founder of Violence In Boston Inc. They believe Miller's death was murder.

Massachusetts medical examiner: Black teen died by suicide. Mikayla Miller's family disagrees

“What we understand is there is no way Mikayla could have committed suicide,” Johns said.

He said Miller was not found hanging from a tree; rather, she was in a standing position. In addition, the tree was neither strong enough nor tall enough for Miller to have hanged herself. Also, Miller had a belt wrapped around her throat that neither she nor her mother owned, and was wearing a tracksuit, which would not require a belt.

Cannon-Grant said the Hopkinton Police Department has repeatedly denied Strothers’ requests for reports and other information about the case. Police did release that information about an hour prior to Wednesday’s news conference.

Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett, citing public interest, released a batch of information connected to the case, including the initial 911 call, police log entries, police and fire department radio transmissions, and a police cruiser dashcam video.

“The Hopkinton Police Department is committed to transparency in policing, and careful consideration was made prior to the release of these records,” according to the department’s statement. “However, Chief Bennett believes the release of records is the prudent course of action given the volume of records requests received and the amount of public commentary already made regarding this case."

The statement adds: "The public should have faith that its municipal police department responded to this tragic circumstance promptly and treated it with due care and consideration.”

On the 911 call, which is partially redacted to remove the caller’s name, the man told the dispatcher where he found the body, describing it as being near 35 West Main St., near a green house. The dispatcher told the man police and firefighters were on the way and she would remain on the line until they arrived.

Cannon-Grant said police are hiding information about the assault that took place the night before, saying Miller was assaulted by five teenagers because two of them are related to Hopkinton police officers. She called District Attorney Marian Ryan “incompetent.”

“We have never seen a case to be handled in a way District Attorney Marian Ryan is allowing this case to be handled,” Cannon-Grant said.

Renowned civil rights attorneyBen Crump wades into Mikayla Miller case

Crump called Miller’s death “highly suspicious,” and said the goal is to have “transparency” in the investigation.

“Essentially, what Calvina and her family want to know is was Mikayla lynched and why aren’t they saying this,” said Crump. “They do not believe it was a suicide, and that was quickly determined by the local officials.”

Jackson said the District Attorney’s Office is “weaponizing” information by leaking it to the media rather than communicating with Strothers and the family.

What we know: Timeline of the Mikayla Miller death investigation

“Sadly, there hasn’t been a pursuit of justice that we would like to have seen,” Jackson said.

Strothers, who described Miller as “kind-hearted” and having a “kind soul,” said police officers told her she should not speak about the case publicly because it would bring her daughter’s sexuality to light. She also said investigators have not shared any information with her and have not changed their opinion about the death being a suicide from the beginning.

“I want to be really clear: the only thing I want out of this is the truth,” said Strothers. “The conclusion they made yesterday (Tuesday) is the same conclusion they made when they first walked into my house.”

Hopkinton official: Rumors surrounding Mikayla Miller's death 'turned town into a circus'

In the police statement, Bennett said some information could not be released, particularly those involving a fight on April 17 involving Miller and several teens because it is a domestic abuse investigation, which is not allowed to be released to the public. Strothers said her daughter was jumped by five teens, including two with family members on the Hopkinton police force. Ryan has previously said Miller fought with two teens – a boy and a girl.

Bennett said his department acted properly and did their job.

“The death of a child is a universal tragedy, and it is the most difficult situation a police officer or firefighter can be called to respond to,” said Bennett. "I wish to state for the record that the officers and staff of the Hopkinton Police Department are professionals who responded to this tragedy with urgency and who are assisting in conducting a thorough and impartial investigation."

Ryan, in a statement released on Tuesday, said her office has spoken to the attorney of Miller’s family about the ruling, but did not say what that conversation entailed.

“This ruling addresses the manner and means of Mikayla’s death,” said Ryan. “However, our investigation into the events surrounding Mikayla’s death remains active and ongoing. We will continue to explore every investigative angle necessary as we do that work, and intend to issue a complete and thorough report at the conclusion of the investigation.

“We will continue to be in contact with Mikayla’s family’s representatives moving forward and we are asking for continued patience as we perform this critically important work.”

Ryan urged people to check on the mental health of loved ones and others in the community.

“Nothing matters more,” she said. “If you are thinking about harming yourself, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). If you are looking for resources, please visit www.namimass.org.”

Follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Mikayla Miller death: Black teen didn't commit suicide says her mother

