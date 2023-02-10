Highmark data breach affecting 300,000 members

A Highmark data breach affecting about 300,000 members exposed personal information to hackers.

According to Highmark, the breach occurred between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15, when an employee clicked on an email phishing link which allowed someone outside the company to gain access to files.

The company said they acted immediately when they realized the breach occurred.

Highmark members whose information may have been compromised are being notified by mail this week.

Beginning today, members with questions about the breach can contact Highmark at 800-459-4092.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond has more information, including the type of information released and what steps concerned customers should take, through 7 a.m on Channel 11 News.

TRENDING NOW:

Man shot, killed in Northview Heights DA addresses report that suspect may have fired gun hours before he was accused of killing officer Suspicious packages sent to Washington County Courthouse, other surrounding buildings VIDEO: Some residents return to East Palestine after train derailment, others hesitant to go back DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts