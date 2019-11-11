The HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Share Price Is Down 90% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) for half a decade as the share price tanked 90%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 68% in the last year. It's up 3.1% in the last seven days.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

HighPoint Resources became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 5.3% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:HPR Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 13% in the last year, HighPoint Resources shareholders lost 68%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 37% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of HighPoint Resources by clicking this link.

