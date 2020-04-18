Hightower's Nucleus Advisors Named to Barron's 2020 List of America's Top Private Wealth Teams

CHICAGO, April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower's Nucleus Advisors has been ranked #41 on Barron's 2020 list of America's Top Private Wealth Teams, the second-annual ranking of U.S.- based wealth advisory teams that specialize in serving individuals and families.

Led by Managing Partner Jordan Waxman, New York City-based Nucleus Advisors offers boutique wealth management services to more than 75 families and individuals across the country.

"The Nucleus team is sharp, talented and fully dedicated to helping their clients reach their goals, and it comes as no surprise to see Jordan Waxman, Richard Steinberg and Peter Byrne honored by Barron's," said Hightower CEO Bob Oros. "We are proud to have them as members of the Hightower family, and happy to support them as they continue to grow their business."

The Barron's 2020 list of America's Top Private Wealth Teams ranks advisory practices on a variety of factors, including their size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases.

In 2020, Hightower advisors and teams also appeared on Forbes' 2020 list of Top Women Wealth Advisors; and Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Barron's Top 1200 list.

In 2019, Hightower advisors appeared on Forbes' lists of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, Top Women Advisors, Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors and Top Wealth Advisors; Barron's Top 1200 Advisors by State, Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Women Advisors and Top 100 Independent Advisors; the Financial Times' Top 300 RIAs and the FT 401 Top Retirement Advisers List; InvestmentNews' Icons & Innovators and Wealth Management's Thrive Awards List.

