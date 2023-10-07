Highview home scheduled to be dismantled. Here is a timeline of how we got here.

After police found explosives at a Highview home back in July, there has been a back-and-forth pertaining the disposal of the contents found inside the house.

Mayor Craig Greenberg first presented the possibility of a controlled burn of the house, which meant 2,000 residents in over 900 homes would have to evacuate. Later, after consulting with the Environmental Protection Agency, officials decided to demolish the home with an excavator.

But, it was recently announced the 6213 Applegate Lane home would be dismantled and its contents will be shipped off.

Here is a timeline of all the decisions that have been made about the Highview home since the explosives were found.

July 27, 2023

Marc Hibel, a chemist by trade, was arrested on July 27 and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. Hibel, 53, allegedly invited Louisville Metro Police officers into his home on 6213 Applegate Lane and showed them the explosives, according to Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

Arrest records indicate some of the pieces contained TNT and he also admitted to possessing TNP, or picric acid, a highly explosive chemical. Gwinn-Villaroel previously said the latter was disposed of. Hibel told officials he has built homemade explosives in the past.

Gwinn-Villaroel said tips from the community and intervention from the FBI led officers to Hibel's home.

Aug. 1, 2023

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg declared a state of emergency during a press conference at the beginning of August. He said a controlled burn of the home was the only viable option because it is a "hoarder's house."

Officials said workers would not have been able to safely move around the residence to remove the hazardous materials, especially while wearing bulky personal protective gear.

"Based on the unanimous advice of all of the agencies and experts that are involved, this is the safest way to proceed for the health and safety community," he said.

Aug. 7, 2023

Thomas Rasinski, an assistant public defender, filed a motion on behalf of Hibel to halt the controlled burn of his home.

The lawsuit claimed that, by destroying Hibel's home, the result would be a "significant, serious, and potentially complete deprivation of his right to due process of law."

"It will result in the unnecessary destruction of everything that Mr. Hibel owns" — as well as destroy evidence essential to the man's case, documents stated. Public access to the property is restricted, and the explosive contents are allegedly "stored in a manner that renders any chemical contents stable."

Later that day, Greenberg held a public meeting at Highview Baptist Church to answer questions and tell them that he would consult with the Environmental Protection Agency for other options that were not a controlled burn.

Sept. 1, 2023

Remediation by the Environmental Protection Agency was done on the house on 6211 Applegate, next door to where Hibel lived after Mercury was found, according to Louisville Metro Emergency Services.

The mercury concentrations inside the building were over federal health risk levels, but there was no health risk posed to people outside, according to EPA officials. The agency stated they also found visible mercury beads on the concrete driveway, but the mercury vapor was diluted to undetectable levels in the air and posed no health risk to anyone nearby.

Sept. 13, 2023

Greenberg said in a press conference that Hibel's home would be demolished with an excavator and halted plans of a controlled burn after the EPA found concentrations of metallic mercury nearby.

Greenberg said he consulted with the EPA and an excavator would remove debris inside the home in "small scoops."

Oct. 5, 2023

Chuck Berry, an on-scene coordinator with the Environmental Protection Agency, recently said the Highview home would be dismantled and its contents will be shipped off for disposal.

Officials plan to start preparing the site on Oct. 9.

Berry said during a meeting at Highview Baptist Church the house will not be demolished, but carefully taken apart starting with the roof and then the walls. The contents of the house will be removed "little bit by little bit" and then "processed in a steel tank buried in the ground in the backyard." This will not begin before Oct. 16.

