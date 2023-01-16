Highway 1 has ‘significant instability,’ Caltrans says, as another rock slide is reported

Highway 1 along Big Sur remains closed and a new rock slide was reported just south of Mill Creek in Monterey County.

Locations along the highway show “significant instability” after the recent run of rainfall, Caltrans reported.

At Paul’s Slide in Big Sur, sections of the catchment area’s concrete barriers, used to prevent further slides, have moved “into the center of the roadway” due to “recent activity.”

“In addition, there are multiple locations within the closure area which are exhibiting activity and, in some cases, distributing material across the roadway or undermining the road,” Caltrans stated in a news release at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

A map of the Highway 1 closure near Big Sur in Monterey County and San Luis Obispo County, Jan. 15, 2023.

The additional slide comes as Highway 1 has experienced off and on closures since December.

With weather expected to clear up sometime Wednesday, Caltrans and additional contracted crews will help clear the road.

Crews that live within the closure area are “conserving supplies as a result of this extended period of storms,” according to the news release.