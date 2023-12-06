Highway 101 will be shut down in Ventura for 2 nights of pavement work

Highway 101 will shut down overnight in Ventura on Friday and Saturday nights for pavement replacement work.

Stretches of Highway 101 in Ventura will completely shut down overnight Friday and Saturday while workers remove and replace pavement slabs, the California Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Caltrans plans to close all lanes of the northbound freeway between Victoria Avenue and Telephone Road. On the southbound side, all lanes between Main Street and Telephone Road will be shut.

On Friday night, the closure is scheduled from 11:59 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Saturday. On Saturday, lanes will be shut from 11:59 p.m. through 7 a.m. Sunday.

Officials have mapped out a suggested detour using Highway 126 and Victoria Avenue. They plan to post signs directing motorists to surface streets around the closure.

Northbound drivers may also have to contend with a long-term closure of one lane south of California Street that has been in place since September.

Real-time traffic information is available at quickmap.dot.ca.gov. Actual timing of the closures could vary.

Drivers should expect delays through the area, Caltrans officials said.

Traffic backs up on northbound Highway 101 in Ventura on Sept. 22 as one lane is closed for underground pipe repairs. All lanes will be closed overnight on Friday and Saturday for pavement replacement, Caltrans officials said.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Highway 101 in Ventura set for overnight construction closures