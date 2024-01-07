Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake closed due to snow
The California Highway Patrol says Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake is closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.
The California Highway Patrol says Highway 168 between Shaver and Huntington Lake is closed due to multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.
Hiking aficionados and moms are also turning to these affordable boots to make it through these wet and cold winters.
In the mini-documentary "How BYD Took Tesla’s Crown," Bloomberg explores how a company that started as a battery manufacturer became global king of EVs.
This week in AI, Microsoft unveiled a new standard PC keyboard layout with a "Copilot" key. You heard correctly -- going forward, Windows machines will have a dedicated key for launching Microsoft's AI-powered assistant Copilot, replacing the right Control key. The move is meant, one imagines, to signal the seriousness of Microsoft's investment in the race for consumer (and enterprise for that matter) AI dominance.
Volkswagen has tested a solid-state battery prototype vehicle, and it had very little capacity loss after significant amounts of use and charging.
VinFast, Vietnam's electric vehicle manufacturer, plans to initially invest $500 million to set up an integrated facility in India and break into the world's third-largest automobile market. The memorandum of understanding with the state government of Tamil Nadu, unveiled on Saturday, earmarks an investment of up to $2 billion, the company said without giving a concrete timeframe. The Indian southern state is a major center for automobile manufacturing with production facilities of prominent companies such as BMW, Hyundai, and Renault-Nissan, alongside electric vehicle manufacturers including BYD from China and Indian-based Ather Energy and Ola Electric that specialize in making electric two-wheelers.
EV maker Lucid illegally fired employees because they joined and supported the United Auto Workers, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.
Nearly 12,000 shoppers are fans of this cleaner.
Snag a popular smart scale for $24, a popular humidifier for 40% off, a fancy electric toothbrush for $14 and more great deals.
Whether you're looking for some capacious cookery to feed a big family or a compact pot for a solo dweller, now's the chance to score a well-made piece that will last a lifetime.
The stories you need to start your day: A major snowstorm in the Northeast, a Golden Globes preview and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Tagovailoa has used all five seasons of his eligibility but could get a waiver for a sixth.
Learn more about what taxable income is, the differences between taxable income and nontaxable income, and how it affects the taxes you’ll owe.
Tesla is recalling 1.62 million vehicles in China over the same autopilot safety control issue that forced it to upgrade over two million vehicles in the US.
A law firm went through 5 years of federal data on fatal crashes to figure out which states posed the greatest threat to bicycle and motorcycle riders.
Over 18,000 shoppers say this gadget makes the chore so much easier.
The average car in the U.S. weighs 1,000 pounds more than it did a few decades ago, but reversing that trend would be no easy task.
Victor Wembanyama had a number of ridiculous highlights in Thursday's loss to the Bucks.
The EV startup spent much of December aiming to meet an internal sales goal of between 100 and 200 vehicles a day in North America, where the bulk of its inventory and sales efforts are. Fisker fell well below that target, often selling just one to two dozen of its Ocean SUVs a day here, according to the documents, which were provided by a source who was granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information. Fisker is delivering its SUVs in a number of European countries, and contract manufacturer Magna Steyr builds them in Austria.
Kia is recalling nearly 80,000 units of the 2011 Sorento over a fire risk, and fixing the problem could require replacing the engine.
From the wedding venue to the Bachelor Nation guests in attendance, everything you need to know about "The Golden Wedding."