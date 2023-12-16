Highway 33 to reopen Monday after nearly a year

Highway 33 above Ojai will reopen Monday after being closed by storm damage since early January. Several sections of the 32-mile stretch will be controlled by solar-power traffic signals.

The state route through Los Padres National Forest will open to the public at 8 a.m. between Matilija Hot Springs and Lockwood Valley roads.

About 32 miles of the rural highway have been closed since Jan. 10 after winter storms caused mud and rock slides. Some sections of the highway collapsed. The cost of repairs was estimated at $35 million, according to the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans.

While Caltrans officials noted the highway will open in time for the holidays, they also cautioned drivers about potentially significant delays.

Five sections of the two-lane route will have one-way traffic control managed by solar-powered traffic signals.

Motorists can expect delays of 10 to 30 minutes at each of the five signals, officials said in a news release. Driving through all five could add 90 minutes to a trip.

Delay times may also vary based on the number of vehicles on the road. Signs displaying estimated delays have been placed at each signal, officials said.

Continuing repairs will add four retaining walls. Major slope repairs are ongoing at multiple sites. With active construction zones still in play, authorities urged motorists to drive with extreme caution through work zones, where some speed limits have been reduced to 10 mph.

Future storms may cause more damage or conditions that will require full closure of the 33. You can check for updates on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/CaltransDist7.

