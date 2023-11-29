Highway 41 closed for repairs in central California, forcing major detour for drivers

Highway 41, the main route connecting the Central Coast to the central San Joaquin Valley in California, was closed Wednesday afternoon, forcing a major detour for travelers.

The closure was between Highway 33 near the neighborhood of Reef Station in Kings County, about 65 miles south of Fresno, and Highway 46 near Cholame in San Luis Obispo County.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said the reason for the closure was repair work. There were no immediate details about how long the closure would be in effect.

Salas said the California Department of Transportation would have more details about the closure at a later time.

There were also no additional details about the type of construction operation taking place.

An alternate route, south on Highway 99 to Highway 166, and back to 46, would add hours to the trip.

Caltrans reported it was doing repair work on Highway 41 between Highway 33 and Highway 46 on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.