Highway 52 southbound exit closure to Highway 14 westbound planned Jan. 22 for guardrail repair in Rochester

Jan. 18—Motorists exiting southbound Highway 52 to westbound Highway 14 in Rochester will encounter a ramp closure and detour, on Jan. 22 as crews repair damaged guardrail, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The ramp is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 22, weather permitting. Motorists can check

www.511mn.org

to monitor when the ramp re-opens.

To reach westbound Highway 14 from southbound Highway 52, motorists should use Exit 55B to 2nd Street Southwest, turn left, and return to northbound Highway 52 before taking Exit 56B to westbound Highway 14.

