Highway 70 big rig crash near Marysville closes roadway in both directions, Caltrans says

A semitruck crashed into a train overpass Wednesday morning on Highway 70 in Marysville, closing the roadway in both directions, Caltrans officials said.

California Department of Transportation officials said in a social media post just before noon that the big rig struck the train overpass at 18th Street, forcing the highway’s closure. There was no estimated time frame for the highway to reopen as of early Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officials with the Marysville Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The cause of the crash is unknown. It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries.

Caltrans said Union Pacific sent crews to inspect the railroad structure.

State transportation officials recommended motorists use alternate routes in town.

