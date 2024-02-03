Highway 96 impassable due to stuck cars and semi-trucks

(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo) — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced Highway 96 is impassable from Mile Point 5 to Wetmore on Saturday, Feb. 3.

CCSO said it has multiple crews working on various traffic incidents around the county. Highway 96 is the most impacted in the Hardscrabble area. Cars without snow tires and several semi-tucks without chains are blocking the highway.

You are asked to avoid the area. CCSO expects it will take several hours to clear up.

